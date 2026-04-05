Deendayal Port Sets New Record, Handles 160.11 MMT Cargo In FY26

On the occasion of 63rd National Maritime Day, Deendayal Port Authority said it has achieved a historic milestone of handling 160.11 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY 2025-26, the highest-ever cargo volume handled by any major port in India. The announcement was made during a press meet chaired by Sushil Kumar Singh, who highlighted the port's key achievements and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening India's maritime sector.

"It is a matter of great honour and privilege to be present here today on the occasion of the 63rd National Maritime Day. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all members of the maritime community, whose relentless efforts continue to strengthen our nation's maritime sector," Singh said.

National Maritime Day is observed on April 5 to commemorate the historic voyage of the SS Loyalty in 1919, the first ship of an Indian shipping company to sail from Mumbai to London, marking the beginning of India's journey toward self-reliance in maritime trade.

Record Cargo Growth and Performance

According to the port authority, the 160.11 MMT cargo handling in FY26 at the Deendayal Port in Gujarat, marks a significant rise from 150 MMT in the previous year, translating into a 7 per cent year-on-year growth despite an already high base. The port said the performance has placed it in the 'Numero Uno' position among all major ports in India, making it the top performer in terms of cargo throughput.

The growth was supported by strong expansion across several cargo segments. Fertiliser volumes rose by 32 per cent, while liquid cargo increased by 23.4 per cent. Container cargo saw a sharp 54 per cent jump, while iron and steel cargo grew by 43 per cent and clay shipments rose by 17 per cent, according to the port.

Some commodities recorded a decline, including timber (down 4.3 per cent), salt (down 12.4 per cent), Crude & POL at Vadinar (5 % drop) and Coal (2.8% drop). However, the port said the surge in container, fertiliser and liquid cargo volumes more than offset these declines, enabling the port to cross the 160 MMT mark.

Pioneering Green Maritime Fuel

In another major milestone, the port authority announced that it has successfully demonstrated methanol bunkering (shore-to-ship) on April 2, 2026, positioning the port as a pioneer in India's transition toward low-carbon maritime fuels. The initiative is part of the port's strategy to align with global decarbonisation targets and the maritime sector's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to the port authority, the demonstration was conducted in collaboration with companies including STOLT Tankers, JM Baxi Group, Aegis Vopak Terminals and Indian Oil Corporation, with technical validation by DNV. The port said its existing infrastructure is already compatible with methanol handling and has been assessed at Level-6 on the IAPH PRL-Methanol Bunkering Scale by DNV Maritime Advisory Services.

Looking ahead, the port plans to supply around 500 kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) of e-methanol by 2028-29 for international trade routes, with the next phase involving ship-to-ship methanol bunkering.

A Collective Achievement for 'Viksit Bharat'

Chairman Singh said the cargo milestone reflects the collective effort of port workers, employees, operators and other stakeholders. "Crossing the historic milestone of 160 Million Tons is not merely an achievement in numbers, but a reflection of the unwavering commitment, synergy, and resilience of the entire port community. This accomplishment stands as a testament to our collective strength and continuous pursuit of excellence," he said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, DPA Kandla is proud to contribute towards building a stronger, self-reliant and globally competitive maritime ecosystem," Singh added.

The port authority said the milestone also aligns with the government's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision, reinforcing the port's role as a key pillar in India's maritime and economic growth. (ANI)

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