IPL 2026: 'Don't Want To Put A Ceiling On Anything,' Says Markram On Judging The Right Score In A Game

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, all-rounder Aiden Markram opened up about the demands of franchise cricket and his team's preparations. Markram, who is an integral part of LSG's unit, shared his thoughts on the IPL's high level of competition and the responsibility for setting the right targets, stating that one must keep an open mind and not put a "ceiling on anything."

Reflecting on the nature of franchise cricket, Markram acknowledged that the format requires players to stay sharp and focused at all times. "Yeah, it is slightly different. Look, having said that, I think we've played enough cricket now to kind of know what's expected of you and how things operate here," said Markram.

However, he was quick to point out that the IPL remains one of the most challenging tournaments to be a part of.“But it's a very high level of competition in this tournament, and you've got to be pretty switched on every game. Takes a lot out of you towards the back end, but each game is really exciting to be a part of,” he added.

One of the key aspects of LSG's strategy this season is assessing the right target, especially in a format where big scores are becoming increasingly common. Markram acknowledged the evolving nature of T20 cricket, where high scores are no longer just the result of flat pitches or good batting conditions.

"You want to keep a really open mind, especially nowadays. We see guys posting massive scores, and I don't think you want to put a ceiling on anything,” Markram said, highlighting how modern-day cricket constantly pushes boundaries.

According to him, the responsibility for setting the tone for a good total falls on the openers, who need to assess conditions and communicate effectively.

"So, assessing it upfront, obviously it's the job of us openers, and then to sort of communicate what we think is a good score,” Markram explained.“But nowadays, you think you can get to 180-190 on a tricky wicket and teams still get past 200 to chase. So, it can be tricky to sum it up, but ultimately, you look to take the game on, and hopefully you can get some good scores,” he remarked.

When asked about the difference between opening and batting at No. 3, Markram explained how the approach differs, but also noted his preference for batting in the top order.

"There is a slight difference, I feel. Naturally, opening, you kind of know exactly what to expect upfront, how they're going to attack you. At number three, some 3-4 overs into the innings, some things pan out, and maybe you don't get quite what you expected," Markram said.

He also shared that he enjoys opening, as it gives him the chance to play a more central role in setting the tone for the innings. "But I enjoy opening. I enjoy the top three, especially in this format of the game. I think it's nice to try to bat as much as you can out there in the middle," he added.

As LSG look to bounce back in IPL 2026, Markram highlighted the importance of the batting unit taking responsibility, particularly given their bowling attack. He stressed that the batting line-up must take ownership to ensure the team can play to its strengths.

"You want to try to get all the bowlers in, especially in a competition where the batters sort of find it slightly easier. So, you want to try to get them all in," Markram said, outlining the need for a well-rounded team performance.

He pointed out that for LSG to field five strong bowlers, the top-order batsmen must do the heavy lifting. "The only way to do that for us is the top six-seven to really take ownership and make all the runs, and then we allow ourselves to play five really good bowlers," he explained.

Markram made it clear that while the responsibility of putting runs on the board doesn't add extra pressure, the team needs to be mindful of the structure and understand the balance they must maintain. "So, I don't think it puts extra pressure on us, but just being aware of it and understanding how the team is structured," he concluded.