Top Rifle And Pistol Shooters Arrive For Season-Opening World Cup Leg In Granada

MENAFN - IANS) Granada (Spain), Apr 5 (IANS) A 24-strong Indian contingent, across the 10 Olympic events on the roster, arrived here at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol leg.

A star-studded field is set to fire the first competition shots on Tuesday at the Las Gabias Shooting Range. A total of 434 athletes from 51 National Olympic Committees have entered the fray.

Finals run through the week, with day one slated to host the two mixed team deciders, concluding with the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) and women's 10m air rifle finals on April 12, 2026.

India will have three medal contenders in each of the individual events, besides 14 others who would be starting as RPO (ranking points only) shooters across events. The squad arrived early and have already had a feel of the ranges, with official pre-event training slated for Monday (Apr 06, 2026).

Reigning Asian Games champion Palak will partner Mukesh Nelavalli in the 10m air pistol mixed team, the first event of the tournament alongside Sainyam and Ujjwal Malik. In the days second final, the air rifle mixed team, India will be represented by Sonam Uttam Maskar and Gajanan Shahdev Khandagale and Shruti and Arshdeep Singh, respectively.

As per laid down selection policy, India has fielded shooters ranked between 4-6 in the domestic national rankings. The team remains strong contenders, however, with established names such as Akhil Sheoran, Anjum Moudgil and Mehuli Ghosh, world championship medalists all, leading the lines, along with the likes of World Cup final winner Simranpreet Kaur Brar, world record holder Rhythm Sangwan and last year's Buenos Aires World Cup gold medallist Vijayveer Sidhu, providing further solidity.

While some shooters have competed in continental competitions earlier in the year, for many, including those from powerhouses China, the Granada world cup will be the international season opener. No wonder, then, that they have entered the second largest 22-member squad, including three of their reigning Olympic champions.

Besides China, other strong shooting nations that will have a sizeable presence in Granada, include Germany (20), Italy (16), France (14), USA (13) and Chinese Taipei (13), besides hosts Spain (18) and the upcoming Kazakhstan (15).

Among reigning Olympic champions China have entered Sheng Lihao (men's 10m air rifle), Xie Yu (men's 10m air pistol) and Yukun Liu (men's 3P), while the Swiss Chiara Leone, the women's 3P champion, is all set to start her international 2026 season in Granada as well.

Other top stars to be seen in live action include the likes of Swede Victor Lindgren (Paris silver and former world champion), the star French pistol trio of Jean Quiquampoix (Tokyo Olympic champion), Clement Bessaguet (reigning world champion) and Camille Jedrzejewski (Paris silver) and Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad (reigning world champion).

Further illuminating the Las Gabias ranges over the next week with their presence will the star Paris silver winning pair of Yusuf Dikec and Sevval Tarhan representing Turkiye and American Olympic silver medallists Sagen Maddalena (Paris) and Carolyn Mary Tucker (Tokyo).

With the world championships at the end of the year in Doha awarding the first Los Angeles 2028 quota places, the world's top guns will no doubt be looking to test their competitive edge early, but it is also an excellent opportunity for India to test its depth yet again with the additional goal of Asian Games success lurking ahead.