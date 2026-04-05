All Indian Seafarers In Persian Gulf Are Safe: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) All Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Sunday.

A total of 17 Indian-flagged vessels with 460 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region, with Director General (DG) Shipping, in coordination with ship owners, placing agencies and Indian Missions, actively monitoring the situation, the statement said.

The Ministry also said that it continues to closely monitor shipping movements, port operations and the safety of Indian seafarers, while ensuring continuity of maritime trade.

The DG Shipping Control Room remains operational 24x7 and has handled 5,088 calls and 10,547 emails since activation; in the past 24 hours, 73 calls and 122 emails have been received.

The DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 1,479 Indian seafarers so far, including 159 in the last 24 hours from airports and various regional locations across the Persian Gulf.

Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported, as confirmed by State Maritime Boards of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations.

Meanwhile, across the region, Indian Missions and Posts remain in close contact with the Indian community, while continuing to provide assistance and issue necessary advisories for their safety and well-being, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

A total of 345 Indian fishermen stranded in Iran returned home on Saturday. The Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated their movement from South Iran to Armenia, from where they boarded flights to Chennai.

The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region, with safety, security and welfare of Indian nationals as the highest priority.

A dedicated control room remains operational, with regular coordination with states/Union Territories and Indian Missions.

Missions and Posts are operating round-the-clock helplines, issuing advisories, and engaging with Indian community associations, companies and local authorities.

Assistance includes visas, consular services, transit facilitation and logistical support.

Welfare of Indian students remains a priority. Missions are coordinating with local authorities, Indian schools, Boards and the National Testing Agency to address academic concerns.

Missions are in continuous contact with Indian crew on vessels, providing consular support, facilitating family communication and assisting in return requests.