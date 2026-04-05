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Zelenskyy to Visit Türkiye for Talks on Ceasefire

Zelenskyy to Visit Türkiye for Talks on Ceasefire


2026-04-05 05:59:44
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to make a working visit to Türkiye on Saturday, according to Turkish officials.

During meetings in Istanbul, discussions are expected to focus on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ukraine, broader regional developments, and ongoing efforts to establish a ceasefire and secure a lasting resolution to conflicts. Particular attention will be given to the Istanbul Process as part of these talks.

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