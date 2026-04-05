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Trump Says Downed US Jet Won’t Affect Talks with Iran

Trump Says Downed US Jet Won’t Affect Talks with Iran


2026-04-05 05:58:13
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that the recent downing of a US fighter jet will not influence ongoing negotiations with Iran, according to reports.

In a brief phone interview, Trump declined to provide details about the ongoing search-and-rescue operation, describing it as a sensitive military matter. He expressed frustration with media coverage surrounding efforts to locate the crew members of the aircraft.

When asked if the incident would affect diplomatic efforts with Iran, Trump replied, “No, not at all. No, it’s war. We’re in war, Garrett,” according to NBC News.

Earlier, White House officials confirmed that Trump had been briefed on the F-15E Strike Eagle shot down over Iran. Around the same time, a second US combat aircraft, an A-10 attack plane, reportedly crashed in the Persian Gulf region.

In a separate interview, Trump avoided commenting on potential responses if the missing pilot in Iran were harmed, saying only, “We hope that’s not going to happen,” according to reports.

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