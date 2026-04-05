'Promoting Road Safety Through IPL Will Be A Big Victory For India': Helmet Man Raghavendra Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Raghavendra Kumar, popularly known as the Helmet Man of India, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to leverage the massive reach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to promote road safety awareness across the country, stating that cricket remains the most powerful medium to influence public behaviour.

Kumar, who was the chief guest at a six-over tennis ball tournament organised by Victorious Endeavours at the DDA Siri Fort Complex on Sunday, highlighted how the sport can be used to inspire millions to adopt safer practices on roads.

"Cricket is the most popular sport in India. Fans watch their favourite players hit boundaries and sixes, but they often forget that cricketers confidently face fast bowlers because they wear helmets. That itself is a strong message for road safety," Kumar told IANS.

He emphasised that integrating road safety campaigns into the IPL could have a transformative impact. "The IPL is a massive tournament, and the BCCI is also very strong. Our country's GDP will become stronger when our common citizens follow road safety rules. Because the death of one citizen results in a loss of nearly Rs 92 lakh to the nation, and overall, India is losing more than Rs 5 lakh crore due to road accidents. So, if we promote road safety through sports like the IPL, it will be a very big victory for India," he said.

Kumar also raised concerns over the increasing use of duplicate helmets, which he believes is a major contributor to fatalities in road accidents. He stressed that cricket could play a crucial role in eliminating this issue.

"If we spread this message to people through cricket, then duplicate helmets can be eliminated from our country. Sport is a medium through which we can reach millions of people. Not only can we promote road safety, but we can also raise awareness among people about the dangers of using duplicate helmets,” he added.

Cricket in India has long been more than just a sport, often serving as a vehicle for social messaging. Initiatives like the Road Safety World Series underline this role, bringing together former international stars to promote responsible behaviour on roads.

Organised with support from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and backed by the BCCI, the tournament has featured legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, helping amplify the message among fans. Since its inception in 2021, the series has grown into a key platform combining cricket with public awareness.