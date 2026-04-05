Ajloun Farmers See Promising Season As Rainfall Boosts Crop Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, April 5 (Petra) -- Improved rainfall across Ajloun is raising expectations for a stronger agricultural season, as farmers report better field conditions and expanding green cover following recent precipitation.Farmers told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that rainfall during the past period has helped restore vitality to agricultural land, particularly for field crops, with visible improvements in pastures and overall vegetation compared with the start of the season.Mohammad Mustafa Ananzeh, a farmer from Kafranjah, said current rainfall levels are providing positive indicators for both crops and fruit trees, noting that improved soil moisture has reduced irrigation needs and eased production costs.He added that the expansion of green pastures has supported livestock farmers by improving access to natural feed, while emphasizing that continued rainfall will remain a key factor in determining final production levels as crops move into advanced growth stages.Ananzeh also highlighted the need for farmers to follow agricultural guidance, particularly in managing fungal diseases associated with increased humidity.Mohammad Fouad Al-Momani, a farmer from Janid district, said rainfall this season has come at a favorable time, contributing to improved fruit setting and supporting expectations of higher olive yields.He noted that consistent precipitation has enhanced soil moisture, which could positively affect fruit size and oil content compared with previous seasons impacted by weaker rainfall.Director of Ajloun Agriculture Directorate, Seitan Al-Sarhan, said recent rainfall data supports expectations of a successful agricultural season in the governorate.He said average rainfall across Ajloun reached 12.21 mm between Wednesday and Thursday morning, with Ras Muneef recording the highest level at 14.5 mm, followed by Janid and Anjara, while Ishtafina recorded the lowest at 9 mm.Cumulative rainfall since the start of the 2025/2026 season reached 559.2 mm, representing 95.71% of the annual average of 584 mm.Al-Sarhan added that some areas are nearing their annual averages, with Ras Muneef reaching 99.65%, Ajloun 98.31%, and Al-Wahadneh 97.02%, describing these levels as positive indicators for rain-fed crops and fruit trees.He urged farmers to benefit from current conditions and adhere to agricultural guidelines to limit the impact of fungal diseases, noting that the directorate continues to monitor weather developments and provide guidance to farmers.