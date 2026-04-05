War Update: 149 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook in its update as of 08:00 on Sunday, April 5.

Russian forces carried out 91 airstrikes and dropped 275 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 9,678 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,913 shelling attacks on Ukrainian settlements and military positions, including 114 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Ivanivka, Dobropasove, Levadne, Vyshneve, Lisne, Velykomykhailivka, Oleksandrivka, and Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka, Rybalske, and Liubytske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck a Russian command post and two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out 105 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Ambarne, and toward Bochkove.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped three Russian attempts to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 29 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, and Sofiivka.

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In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy assaults near Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, and toward Novyi Donbas.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched nine attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 11 enemy attacks were recorded near Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made three attempts to advance near Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian units repelled six Russian attacks near Bilohrudyi Island and the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the General Staff said.