Russian Drone Damages Enterprise In Poltava Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Tonight in the Poltava district, an enemy UAV fell in an open area. The blast wave damaged window glazing and the roof of one of the enterprise's buildings," Diakivnych wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Russian missile strike hits Sumy region, two civilians injured

As previously reported, on April 3, Russian drones fell in two districts of the Poltava region, injuring a man.