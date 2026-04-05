Russian Drone Damages Enterprise In Poltava Region
"Tonight in the Poltava district, an enemy UAV fell in an open area. The blast wave damaged window glazing and the roof of one of the enterprise's buildings," Diakivnych wrote.
According to him, there were no casualties.Read also: Russian missile strike hits Sumy region, two civilians injured
As previously reported, on April 3, Russian drones fell in two districts of the Poltava region, injuring a man.
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