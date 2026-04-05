Partisans Disable Key Railway Section In Sumy Direction
The railway junction in question had been used by Russian forces to transport ammunition and personnel for the 1433rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, the 83rd Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade, and the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of their armed forces.Read also: Partisans hit Russian army communications facility near Sevastopol
According to ATESH, the disruption of railway traffic on this section directly affected the combat capability of these units. Due to delays in the delivery of new ammunition and reinforcements, they entered combat with critically low levels of supply, which led to significant losses.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces recently attempted to assault the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Sumy region.
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