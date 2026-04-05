Russian Drone Attacks Leave 29 Injured Over Past Day In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram.

“In the Sumy community, as a result of a UAV attack last night, 19 children and 10 adults were injured; during the day, two more people were wounded. Throughout the day, people continued to seek medical assistance. In most cases, it was an acute stress reaction,” Hryhorov wrote.

In particular, in the Popivka community, two women were injured; in the Svesa community, a 69-year-old man was wounded; in the Hlukhiv community, a 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were injured; in the Shostka community, a 48-year-old woman sought medical assistance.

In total, over the past day, more than 60 strikes were recorded across 35 settlements in 18 communities of the region.

Russian forces attack Sumy with drones, leaving one injured

Private houses, an apartment building, vehicles, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

As previously reported, on the morning of April 4, in the Svesa community of the Sumy region, a 68-year-old man ran over a Russian drone that detonated. The pensioner was injured.