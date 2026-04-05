Russian Forces Attack Chornobaivka In Kherson Region With Drones, Leaving One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At approximately 06:20, Russian occupiers attacked Chornobaivka with a UAV. As a result of a munition drop, a 40-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with blast injuries, a closed traumatic brain injury, barotrauma, as well as injuries to the head and limbs," the statement said.

Russian forces strike bus stop in Kherson, leaving one dead and several injured

It is noted that the victim was taken to the hospital, where she is receiving all necessary medical care.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day in the Kherson region, two people were killed and 13 others were injured, including a child, as a result of Russian shelling.