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US Airman Rescued After 48-Hour Hunt In Iran In High-Risk Mission

US Airman Rescued After 48-Hour Hunt In Iran In High-Risk Mission


2026-04-05 05:04:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A US airman who was stranded in Iran for nearly two days has been rescued following a high-risk operation involving airstrikes and special forces.

AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets that, the serviceman, believed to be part of the crew of a downed F-15E fighter jet, reportedly spent close to 48 hours hiding in mountainous terrain, equipped with only limited survival gear, including a pistol and a locator beacon, while evading hostile forces.

The recovery operation, carried out deep inside Iranian territory, involved coordinated air support and the deployment of commandos to extract the airman under dangerous conditions. The mission is said to have faced multiple complications before its successful conclusion.

President Donald Trump confirmed the outcome in a brief statement, declaring,“We got him,” and adding that the rescued crew member is now“safe and sound”.

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