Azerbaijan Targets System Integration To Streamline Freight Tracking

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Work is underway in Azerbaijan to integrate electronic consignment notes into other systems.

Anar Jabbarov, Chief State Tax Inspector under the Economy Ministry, said this while speaking at the“Tax and Accounting Summit” held in Baku.

He noted that there are currently certain technical and system-related issues in this area, and discussions are ongoing to address them.

“Efforts are continuing to integrate electronic consignment notes into the systems of other institutions, including the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. Although automatic integration of systems is envisaged in the future, no specific implementation timeline has yet been determined,” he said.