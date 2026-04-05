Minister Gayibov Wraps Up Türkiye Visit With Forum Speech And Key Meetings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has concluded his visit to Türkiye.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag that, during the visit, Farid Gayibov, in his capacity as Chair of the Conference of Parties (COP10) to UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport, attended the opening ceremony of a seminar titled“Strengthening Anti-Doping Knowledge and Enhancing Educational Capacity in Sports-Related Bachelor's Programmes”, held in Istanbul on April 3.

On the same day, at the invitation of the President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan, the minister travelled to Antalya. Within the framework of the International Ethnosport Forum, he held bilateral meetings with Necmeddin Bilal Erdoğan and Iran's Minister of Youth and Sports, Ahmad Donyamali.

On April 4, Minister Farid Gayibov delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the International Ethnosport Forum.

As part of the visit, the minister also met members of Qarabag's U-12 and Sabah's U-14 teams, who were participating in an international tournament in Antalya. He further attended the Türkiye–Azerbaijan final match of the inter-parliamentary football tournament among TURKPA member states together with his Turkish counterpart, Osman Aşkın Bak, and took part in the award ceremony.

It should be noted that the team of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan won the silver medal in the tournament.