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Round 2 of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship begins in Fujairah tomorrow
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 2 April: The second round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) will begin tomorrow at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah as part of the championship’s format, which features multiple rounds held across the UAE, increasing competition and supporting the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the country.
The round will see strong participation from athletes representing top clubs and academies across different age groups, looking to make an early impact in the rankings.
Competition begins on Friday with the under-18, adult and masters divisions for men and women. Action continues on Saturday with the Under-14 and Under-16 categories, before concluding on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions
Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Round 2 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is an important stage in the season, as clubs begin to build their points from each match within the round system.
“Hosting the round in Fujairah also helps expand the sport across the UAE and strengthen its presence in different emirates, in line with the Year of the Family and the aim of increasing family participation in sport.”
Hamdan Alnajar, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club under-18 athlete (purple belt), said, "Our preparations for this round have been different, with more focus on technical and tactical details, especially in managing matches and dealing with different opponents. We want to deliver a performance that shows our progress.”
The championship is part of an eight-round series held across the UAE during the season, including five rounds in the Gi category and three in No-Gi. It supports strong competition between clubs, helps develop athletes, and continues to grow jiu-jitsu’s impact in the community.
The round will see strong participation from athletes representing top clubs and academies across different age groups, looking to make an early impact in the rankings.
Competition begins on Friday with the under-18, adult and masters divisions for men and women. Action continues on Saturday with the Under-14 and Under-16 categories, before concluding on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions
Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Round 2 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship is an important stage in the season, as clubs begin to build their points from each match within the round system.
“Hosting the round in Fujairah also helps expand the sport across the UAE and strengthen its presence in different emirates, in line with the Year of the Family and the aim of increasing family participation in sport.”
Hamdan Alnajar, Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club under-18 athlete (purple belt), said, "Our preparations for this round have been different, with more focus on technical and tactical details, especially in managing matches and dealing with different opponents. We want to deliver a performance that shows our progress.”
The championship is part of an eight-round series held across the UAE during the season, including five rounds in the Gi category and three in No-Gi. It supports strong competition between clubs, helps develop athletes, and continues to grow jiu-jitsu’s impact in the community.
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