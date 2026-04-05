3 Big Names Who Could Align With Cody Rhodes Against Randy Orton & Pat Mcafee At WWE Wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 could see Cody Rhodes gain shocking allies against Randy Orton and Pat McAfee. From a Grammy-winning rapper to a returning star, the lineup may surprise fans.

Rapper Jelly Roll has been a regular presence on WWE programming during the Road to WrestleMania 42. He even picked up his first singles victory against Kit Wilson, proving he can hold his own inside the squared circle. However, his celebration was short-lived, as Randy Orton delivered a devastating RKO later that night.

This wasn't the first time The Viper disrespected him. Despite teaming with Roll at SummerSlam 2025 against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Orton still chose to attack the musician afterward. That betrayal left Roll with unfinished business.

Pairing him with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania would make sense, as Jelly Roll could neutralize Pat McAfee while Rhodes focuses on Orton. Fans have already warmed up to the rapper's involvement, and his revenge arc could be a natural fit for the grand stage.

Another name who has been caught in Orton's crosshairs is Matt Cardona. The former Intercontinental Champion was brutally assaulted by The Viper, leaving his arm injured after a backstage confrontation. Cardona later faced Orton in a singles match, only to suffer defeat. His struggles continued when Aleister Black targeted his injured arm in another bout.

Despite these setbacks, Cardona hinted at a change in direction, posting online that he needed to reinvent himself. Aligning with Cody Rhodes could be that turning point. The two share a close friendship and history, making them natural partners.

With no major storyline heading into WrestleMania, Cardona's involvement alongside Rhodes would give him a meaningful role while also strengthening The American Nightmare's fight against Orton and McAfee.

The most unexpected possibility involves The Rock. Speculation suggests that The Final Boss may secretly be behind Orton's heel turn and alliance with McAfee. But WrestleMania could flip the script. Imagine The Great One appearing during the Undisputed WWE Championship match, seemingly siding with Orton before stunning the crowd by helping Rhodes retain his title.

Such a twist would mark a dramatic double turn. Rhodes, already facing backlash from fans, could embrace a darker persona under The Rock's mentorship. Meanwhile, Orton would emerge as a white-hot babyface, setting up a fresh rivalry with Rhodes in the months ahead. This storyline would inject major star power into WrestleMania, elevating Rhodes vs. Orton to the same level of intrigue as Punk vs. Reigns.

The Rock's complicated history with Rhodes adds weight to this theory. They nearly joined forces last year before The Great One aligned with John Cena. WrestleMania 42 could finally be the moment where Rhodes and The People's Champion unite, reshaping the WWE landscape.