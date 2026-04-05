Kerala Polls: Kannur Deploys 100% Webcasting In All Polling Booths

Ahead of the Keralam Assembly election, 100 per cent webcasting and camera surveillance are being deployed both inside and outside all polling booths in Kannur to ensure a flawless and transparent voting process in the district, authorities said. The cameras are being rapidly installed across the district's 2,177 polling stations. This system allows for the accurate monitoring of voter queues through cameras placed outside each booth.

Real-time monitoring of the webcasting has been established at two levels, a district-level control room at the Kannur Collectorate and individual control rooms in each assembly constituency supervised by the respective Returning Officers. These constituency-level hubs will also be visited by election observers. To support this initiative, special training has been provided to employees in the webcasting section.

The entire footage of the voting process in Kannur will be recorded on hard disks and subsequently handed over to the State Chief Electoral Officer. Kannur district has 11 assembly constituencies including Payyannur, Taliparamba, Kalliasseri, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Thalassery, Mattannur, Kuthuparamba, and Peravoor.

Illegal Inducements Seized in Thrissur

Earlier, Thrissur West Police on Saturday registered a case following the seizure of illegally distributed household kits by the Election Flying Squad during routine checks ahead of the Keralam assembly elections, according to Keralam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The operation was conducted under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Bindu TN, near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market.

As per the Keralam CEO, the enforcement team discovered that 26 household kits, each valued at approximately ₹900 and containing various miscellaneous household items, were being distributed to individuals in Sivaramapuram Colony. Further investigation revealed that an additional 75 kits had already been distributed before the team's arrival. The alleged acts constitute offences under Sections 170(1)(1) and 173 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 123(A)(1) of the Representation of the People Act, which deal with offences related to influencing voters through inducements.

Election Schedule and Political Landscape

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). On the other hand, the UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)

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