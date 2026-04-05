Srinagar Job Fair Sees Strong Turnout, Connects Youth With 40 Firms

Massive Turnout at Srinagar Job Fair

The Srinagar Government on Sunday organised a job fair to generate employment for educated unemployed and educated youths of the valley. The event was conducted by the Directorate of Employment through the District Employment and Counselling Centres of Srinagar and Budgam at the Kashmir Haat Exhibition Ground.

The fair witnessed a strong turnout, with job seekers arriving from early morning to explore career opportunities across various sectors. Representatives from nearly 40 companies participated in the job fair, conducting on-the-spot registrations, career counselling sessions, and guiding applicants through recruitment procedures. The initiative aimed to help youth better understand employment processes and choose suitable career paths.

In addition to private firms, officials from various government departments, including agriculture, horticulture, tourism, handicrafts, and handlooms, set up stalls to interact with job seekers and provide guidance on available opportunities.

Participants Laud Initiative, Call for More Events

The venue reflected a vibrant atmosphere, with participants expressing optimism and satisfaction over the transparent process. Many attendees also called for more such initiatives, highlighting unemployment as a major challenge and stressing the need for continued efforts to support youth employment in the region.

Expert and Official Perspectives

Rahul Thakur, a career counsellor from the National Career Service (NCS), while talking to ANI, said, "We are from the National Career Service under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. We provide a platform where job seekers and employers can connect. We also verify employers to prevent scams and help candidates with resume building and certification courses."

Explaining the placement process, the counsellor added, "Employers post vacancies on the portal and job seekers can apply accordingly. We also organise regular placement drives to match candidates with suitable roles."

Rehan Bashir, a job aspirant who attended the fair, said, "I came to know about this event through WhatsApp. I am very happy that the government has provided so many opportunities for the youth."

He further added, "More such job fairs should be organised as they help youth move towards a better future."

Another aspirant, Monid Naqashbandi, with a Master's degree in Computer Applications said, "This is a fantastic initiative. It provides access to multiple opportunities in one place. I think such job fairs should be held every month."

Saalim Mushtaq, a young entrepreneur participating in the event, said, "This is a great initiative. Government support has helped my business grow significantly. Through my venture, I have also been able to generate employment for others."

Aaliya, a Career Counselling Officer from the Department of Employment, said, "The main objective is to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth by connecting them with private employers and also promoting self-employment schemes like Mission Youth."

She added, "The response has been excellent. Despite the upcoming Eid, we have seen a large number of genuine job seekers participating in the job fair."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)