Nemom Polls: Triangular Contest Looms In BJP's Gateway To Kerala

The Nemom Assembly constituency, regarded as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) gateway to the Keralam Assembly, is set to witness a triangular contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2026 elections. Keralam Education Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V Sivankutty is seeking to retain the Nemom seat.

Sivankutty had earlier lost the constituency in 2016 to BJP veteran O Rajagopal, marking the party's first-ever Assembly victory in the state. Sivankutty reclaimed the seat in the 2021 elections and is now facing a strong challenge from Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Although the CPI(M) regained control of the seat in 2021, the BJP has put up a strong performance in the last two Assembly elections. In the 2021 Assembly polls, Sivankutty defeated BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan with a margin of 3,949 (2.7 per cent) votes. In contrast, during the 2016 elections, Sivankutty had lost to Rajagopal with a huge margin of 6.1 per cent, highlighting the constituency's fluctuating electoral dynamics.

Campaigns focus on development and ideology

In the run-up to the polls, the CPI(M) leader is backing the development work in the constituency. Recently, in a Facebook post, Sivankutty recounted the Chala Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and the Karamana junction as development works by the LDF government.

On the other hand, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on several occasions, has accused the LDF of not fulfilling the promises. The BJP candidate is also taking forward the party's Hindutva agenda by accusing the LDF and the UDF of "disrupting the rituals" amid the Sabrimala gold theft case. Even Rahul Gandhi, in Kottayam, tapped into the issue by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the gold theft case.

BJP's strategic push for Nemom

After winning the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections last year, the BJP is weighing some serious chances of securing the Nemom seat in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a factor with a large number of cadres and Shakhas in Keralam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to hold a rally in Nemom, which is set to boost Chandrasekhar's campaign.

The crucial Christian vote

According to the 2011 census, Christians make up the second largest religious group in the capital city of Keralam. Christian votes would be a deciding factor in the elections. The BJP has attempted an outreach towards the religious community. Chandrasekhar had demanded the release of two Kerala-based nuns arrested in Chhattisgarh on human trafficking charges. However, the anti-minority sentiment against the BJP in the Centre with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, can affect their efforts to garner votes from the Christian community.

Pre-poll controversies and allegations

Affidavit discrepancy and nomination challenge

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar faced a controversy over his affidavit to the Election Commission. Congress had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that the BJP leader had failed to reveal all his assets in his affidavit. However, his nomination was accepted even after Congress' request to reject Chandrasekhar's nomination on ground of discrepancy.

Allegations of electoral malpractice

The BJP had also alleged that officials from the Labour Department, which is under V Sivankutty, have been deployed for election duties in Nemom. According to the party, around 90 officials have been appointed with "malafide intent." The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the issue.

S Suresh also alleged that a candidate, Rajeev Kumar, whose name is similar to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was assigned a symbol similar to the BJP's lotus, creating confusion for voters.

UDF's challenge

UDF has fielded former Congress leader and Keralam minister G Karthikeyan's son, KS Sabarinadhan. He had lost the last elections from Aruvikarra seat. However, Congress would be riding on Thiruvananthapuram MP and popular face Shashi Tharoor's victory against Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha elections. Tharoor has also campaigned for KS Sabarinadhan.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. Nemom is expected to remain a key constituency to watch, particularly for the BJP, as it seeks to expand its footprint in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)