BJP Using AIADMK As A 'Mask' To Enter TN, Says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday expressed confidence that Chief Minister M K Stalin will return to power after the elections, stating there is "no doubt" about it.

Campaigning at Thilagar Thidal in Pudukkottai for DMK candidate Muthuraja, he alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to enter Tamil Nadu by using the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) as a "mask," and questioned whether the people of the state would allow it. He criticised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling him a "puppet" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that the Centre is attempting to control Tamil Nadu through him. "Tamil Nadu has always remained out of Delhi's control, and we must prove it again," he said.

DMK's Welfare Schemes and Promises

Highlighting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's achievements, he listed welfare schemes such as the women's rights scheme, free breakfast scheme, and monthly financial assistance for college students. He also announced that if the DMK returns to power, the women's assistance amount will be increased to ₹2,000, ₹8,000 coupons will be provided for purchasing household appliances, and financial aid for women college students will be raised to ₹1,500 per month.

Accusations Against AIADMK and Centre

Accusing the AIADMK of spreading false claims, he denied allegations that the DMK government had discontinued the laptop scheme. Udhayanidhi Stalin further alleged that the Centre has not provided adequate funds to Tamil Nadu and even withheld dues, adding that the state was ignored in the Union Budget. Calling the election a fight between "Delhi and Tamil Nadu," he urged voters to support the DMK to continue the Dravidian model of governance.

Campaign in Chennai

Earlier, during his campaign in Chennai, Udhayanidhi Stalin had made similar allegations against the Centre, accusing it of attempting to control Tamil Nadu through the AIADMK. "Delhi, as usual, is trying to take control of our state. They've not given any funds or any schemes for Tamil Nadu. But they're trying to take control of the state through AIADMK. That's why we're continuously telling that this election is between Delhi versus Tamil Nadu, and we're very sure that Team Tamil Nadu will win," Udhayanidhi told ANI on Thursday.

Connecting with Voters

Launching his campaign in Chennai's Aiyodhya Nagar area by travelling in an auto-rickshaw to connect with voters, Udhayanidhi highlighted his engagement with the constituency over the past five years. "I am very happy. I have been with the people here during COVID, the rains, and every situation. A lot of development work has been undertaken, and I hope they will continue to support me," he said.

Addressing party workers, the Deputy CM also spoke about his visits to Coimbatore during the pandemic, recalling his time at ESI Hospital and calling the city close to his heart. He praised DMK leaders, including Senthil Balaji, and urged support for alliance candidates across constituencies.

Challenges to Edappadi K Palaniswami

Taking a jibe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Udhayanidhi challenged him to list achievements during his tenure. "Anything EPS can list and say what he has done during their regime. He says the manifesto is copied by me, but its him who copied it has announced in the manifesto," he alleged.

Criticism Over Metro Rail Projects

He also criticised the BJP-led Centre for allegedly rejecting metro rail projects for Coimbatore and Madurai while approving projects in smaller cities. "They have insulted Tamil Nadu in many ways by spreading false information. Metro rails for Coimbatore and Madurai were rejected by the centre, the ruling Bjp party. In Agra metro rail is there where the population is only 16 lakhs," Udhayanidhi said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 across 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)