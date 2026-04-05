Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Sunday, April 5, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Easter Sunday. Feliz Páscoa. The weather clears after yesterday's showers: 29°C with only 15% rain, the best day of the long weekend. All three major museums are open: the MAR with No Martins, Bienal, and Augusti (11h–18h, R$20/R$10); the MAM with Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile sails in their final seven days before the April 12 closing (free); and the CCBB with Viva Mauricio (free, closes April 13). Markets remain closed - B3 reopens tomorrow. Thursday's close: Ibovespa 188,052 (+0.05%), dollar R$5.15, Brent US$109. The geopolitical situation remains fluid: Trump promised to intensify Iran operations, but Ormuz negotiations continue. Monday's reopening could be volatile.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 05 29°C Warm, mostly dry 15% rain Easter Sunday - all museums open MON 06 28°C Warm, slight chance 20% rain B3 reopens - MAR open TUE 07 29°C Warm, clear 10% rain MAR free Tuesday - near zero rain WED 08 32°C Hot, mostly dry 15% rain MAR closed (Wednesday)

Easter Sunday is the best day of the long weekend - 29°C with only 15% rain. Monday holds at 28°C/20% for B3's reopening. Tuesday is excellent at 29°C/10% for the MAR free day. Wednesday heats up to 32°C. A dry, warm week ahead.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Easter Sunday - best weather of the long weekend (29°C, 15% rain) -MAR open 11h–18h: No Martins + Bienal + Augusti (R$20/R$10) -MAM open 10h–18h: Buren Voile/Toile - final 7 days (closes Apr 12), free -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio (closes Apr 13) - free -B3 closed today - reopens Monday. Week ended +3.58% -Tuesday: MAR free day - 29°C, 10% rain, best free day in weeks

Easter Sunday is the day to use. All three museums are open, the weather is warm and mostly dry, and the city is quiet. The Buren sails at the MAM close in one week - this is one of the last comfortable weekend visits.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAR - No Martins + Bienal + Augusti PRAÇA MAUÁ

Three exhibitions. No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio - the first institutional solo for the painter of Black Brazilian life, now in its second week. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerance (19 artists). Guilhermina Augusti 's first institutional solo. R$20/R$10 today. Tuesday is the next free day.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Sun 11h–18h (last entry 17h). R$20/R$10. Closed Wednesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

MAM Rio - Buren Voile/Toile (Final 7 Days) PARQUE DO FLAMENGO

Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. Closes April 12 - one week from today. After this weekend, only five more opening days remain. Free admission. At 29°C with 15% rain, the Parque do Flamengo walk to the MAM is comfortable today.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sun 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.

CCBB - Viva Mauricio

Immersive Turma da Mônica experience - free. Closes April 13. Easter Sunday is a good family day for this one.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Sun 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tuesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on Sundays. Easter Sunday traffic is minimal. Metrô and VLT run on Sunday schedules.

Full museum day: CCBB (9h) → walk 5 min → MAR (11h) → lunch in Centro → Metrô to Cinelândia → walk through Parque do Flamengo → MAM (afternoon). At 29°C with 15% rain, the Flamengo park walk is comfortable.

05Where to EatFOOD

Easter Sunday: Most restaurants reopen with normal Sunday hours. The MAR and CCBB cafés are open. Centro is quieter than normal but Travessa do Comércio has options.

Zona Sul: Ipanema and Leblon restaurants run normal Sunday hours. Shopping centres operate Sunday schedules. Easter brunch is widely available - check reservations.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

B3 reopens tomorrow: Markets, banks, and government offices return to normal hours on Monday. Any geopolitical developments over Easter will be priced in at Monday's opening.

Iran situation: Trump promised to intensify operations, but Iran and Omã are negotiating an Ormuz transit protocol, and 40 countries are discussing joint action. Brent at US$109. Dollar at R$5.15. Monday could open volatile - watch for weekend news before making trading decisions.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Easter Sunday route: CCBB (9h, free, Viva Mauricio) → MAR (11h, R$20) → lunch → MAM (afternoon, free, Buren sails - final week). At 29°C with 15% rain, this is the most comfortable museum day of the holiday. The Buren sails close next Sunday - today is the best remaining weekend visit.

Week ahead: Tuesday brings the MAR free day at 29°C/10% rain - the best conditions in weeks. The Buren countdown enters its final week. Viva Mauricio at the CCBB has eight days remaining. Normal life resumes tomorrow.

08Game DaySPORT

No Brasileirão fixtures today (Easter Sunday). Round 10 fixtures expected mid-week. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table on 16 points. Full results at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Thursday close (B3 reopens tomorrow): Ibovespa +0.05% to 188,052 - flat after a volatile session that swung from −1.46% to +0.69%. Trump reversed ceasefire hopes, Brent surged 7.78% to US$109.03. Petrobras supported the recovery. Dollar near R$5.15. Week: +3.58%, second consecutive above 3%.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.31%. Focus year-end: Selic 12.25%, dollar R$5.50. B3 reopens Monday April 6. Next Copom: April 28–29. For full analysis, see Thursday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Mon Apr 6: B3 reopens. MAR open 11h–18h. MAM open. CCBB open. 28°C, 20% rain.

Tue Apr 7: MAR free Tuesday 11h–18h - 29°C, 10% rain. Best free museum day in weeks.

COMING UP

Apr 12: Daniel Buren Voile/Toile closes at the MAM - final day. One week from today.

Apr 13: Viva Mauricio closes at the CCBB.

Apr 21: Tiradentes (holiday, B3 closed). Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Sunday, April 5, 2026 (Easter Sunday). Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Saturday, April 4 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Saturday, April 4 | Brazil's Morning Call