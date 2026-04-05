São Paulo Daily Brief For Sunday, April 5, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your São Paulo daily guide for Sunday, April 5, 2026 - Easter Sunday. Feliz Páscoa. Paulista Aberta closes Avenida Paulista to cars from 9h to 17h - pedestrians, cyclists, and street performers take over. The Feira da Liberdade opens from 9h with street food and crafts. The MASP is open with five exhibitions including the Renoir show (10h–18h, R$85/R$42). The Pinacoteca is also open (Nocaute, Macunaíma, Salgado). The weather is comfortable at 26°C with 40% rain - bring an umbrella but the programme is strong. Markets remain closed - B3 reopens tomorrow. Thursday's close: Ibovespa 188,052 (+0.05%), dollar R$5.15, Brent US$109. Monday's reopening could be volatile depending on weekend geopolitical developments.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 05 26°C Cool, showers possible 40% rain Easter - Paulista Aberta + Liberdade MON 06 26°C Cool, mostly dry 20% rain B3 reopens - Pinacoteca open, MASP closed TUE 07 28°C Warm, showers possible 40% rain MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h WED 08 27°C Warm, slight chance 35% rain MASP + Pinacoteca both open

Easter Sunday at 26°C with 40% rain - comfortable for Paulista Aberta but bring an umbrella. Monday clears to 20% as B3 reopens. Tuesday warms to 28°C for the MASP free day. A settled week ahead with temperatures rising gradually.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Paulista Aberta 9h–17h: Av. Paulista closed to cars, open to pedestrians -Feira da Liberdade from 9h: Asian street food, crafts, street performers -MASP open 10h–18h: Renoir + four Latin American shows (R$85/R$42) -Pinacoteca open: Nocaute (Tayou) + Macunaíma é Duwid + Salgado -B3 closed today - reopens Monday. Week ended +3.58% -Tuesday: MASP free day 10h–20h - five exhibitions at zero cost

Easter Sunday is the biggest outdoor day of the holiday weekend. Paulista Aberta transforms the avenue into a pedestrian promenade - walk from the MASP through buskers and food vendors. Combine with the Feira da Liberdade for the city's best Sunday food-and-culture circuit.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Outdoor & Events Paulista Aberta AVENIDA PAULISTA

Every Sunday and holiday, Avenida Paulista closes to cars and opens to pedestrians, cyclists, and street performers from 9h to 17h. Walk the full stretch from Praça do Ciclista to Praça Oswaldo Cruz - passing the MASP, Japan House, cafés, livrarias, and street art. Free.

Av. Paulista, Bela Vista. Sundays 9h–17h. Free. Metrô: Trianon-MASP, Consolação, or Brigadeiro (Line 2-Green).

Feira da Liberdade LIBERDADE

São Paulo's traditional Asian market - Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Brazilian-Asian food stalls, handmade crafts, and street performers. The city's best Sunday street food destination. Opens from 9h.

Praça da Liberdade, Liberdade. Sundays from 9h. Free. Metrô: Liberdade (Line 1-Blue).

Museums & Exhibitions MASP - Renoir + Histórias Latino-Americanas

Five exhibitions: Cinco ensaios sobre o MASP - Renoir, Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: réplica, La Chola Poblete: Pop andino, Claudia Alarcón & Silät: viver tecendo, and the permanent collection. Walk from Paulista Aberta directly into the museum. Tuesday is the next free day.

Av. Paulista 1578. Sun 10h–18h. R$85/R$42. Metrô: Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green).

Also Open Today

Pinacoteca (Luz): Nocaute, Macunaíma, Salgado. Sun 10h–18h. MAC USP (Ibirapuera): abstractions, free. Parque Ibirapuera: 5h–midnight, free. Museu do Futebol (Pacaembu): 9h–18h.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on Sundays. Av. Paulista is closed to vehicles 9h–17h for Paulista Aberta. Access the MASP and Japan House on foot from Metrô Trianon-MASP, Consolação, or Brigadeiro.

Liberdade from Paulista: Metrô Line 2-Green to Paraíso, transfer to Line 1-Blue one stop to Liberdade. Or walk downhill through Bela Vista (~20 min).

05Where to EatFOOD

Feira da Liberdade: The best street food of the week - yakisoba, takoyaki, gyoza, Korean corn dogs, tapioca. Arrive before noon for the widest selection.

Paulista Aberta: Food vendors line the closed avenue. Japan House restaurant for a sit-down Japanese-Brazilian menu. The MASP café for a quick stop. R. Oscar Freire (10-minute walk west) for the Jardins restaurant strip - most reopen on Easter Sunday.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

B3 reopens tomorrow: Markets, banks, and government offices return to normal hours on Monday. Any geopolitical developments over Easter will be priced in at Monday's opening.

Iran situation: Trump promised to intensify operations, but Ormuz negotiations continue. Brent at US$109. Dollar at R$5.15. Monday could open volatile - watch for weekend news before making trading decisions.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Easter Sunday route: Feira da Liberdade (9h, street food) → Metrô to Trianon-MASP → Paulista Aberta (walk the avenue) → MASP Renoir + Latin American shows (R$85) → Ibirapuera sunset. The best free-to-low-cost Easter programme in the city.

Week ahead: Tuesday brings the MASP free day at 28°C - five exhibitions at zero cost until 20h. The Pinacoteca's Tayou runs through August. Normal life resumes tomorrow. Next holiday: Tiradentes, April 21.

08Game DaySPORT

No Brasileirão fixtures today (Easter Sunday). Round 10 fixtures expected mid-week. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table on 16 points. Full results at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Thursday close (B3 reopens tomorrow): Ibovespa +0.05% to 188,052 - flat after a volatile session that swung from −1.46% to +0.69%. Trump reversed ceasefire hopes, Brent surged 7.78% to US$109.03. Petrobras supported the recovery. Dollar near R$5.15. Week: +3.58%, second consecutive above 3%.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Focus IPCA 2026 at 4.31%. Focus year-end: Selic 12.25%, dollar R$5.50. B3 reopens Monday April 6. Next Copom: April 28–29. For full analysis, see Thursday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Mon Apr 6: B3 reopens. Pinacoteca open (MASP closed Mondays). 26°C, 20% rain.

Tue Apr 7: MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h - five exhibitions at zero cost. 28°C, 40% rain.

COMING UP

Apr 19: Sheyla Ayo closes at CCSP.

Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed.

Apr: MASP opens Santiago Yahuarcani and CADA. Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting.

São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Sunday, April 5, 2026 (Easter Sunday). Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, MAC USP, Feira da Liberdade. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: São Paulo Daily Brief - Saturday, April 4 | Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Sunday, April 5 | Brazil's Morning Call