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Trump Claims Strike in Tehran Eliminated Iranian Army Leaders
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a “massive strike” in Tehran had resulted in the elimination of several Iranian military leaders.
In a video posted on his social media platform, Trump stated: “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”
No additional details were provided regarding when the strike occurred, its full extent, or who carried it out, according to reports.
In a video posted on his social media platform, Trump stated: “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!”
No additional details were provided regarding when the strike occurred, its full extent, or who carried it out, according to reports.
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