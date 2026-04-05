HM Amit Shah's Roadshow Draws Huge Crowd As NDA Ramps Up Final Campaign Push In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Kozhikode, April 5 (IANS) With nearly days left for Kerala to head to the polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-energy roadshow in Beypore Assembly constituency, signalling an aggressive final push by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA to expand its footprint in the state.

Union Home Minister Shah, who arrived in Kozhikode on Saturday evening, took out the roadshow along a key stretch from Mathottam Bijith Junction to Naduvattom, transforming the coastal constituency into a vibrant political arena.

BJP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers, turning the route into a sea of saffron.

From early Sunday morning, crowds had begun assembling along the roadside, with many waiting for hours to witness the roadshow.

Supporters waved BJP flags, held banners and chanted slogans as Union Minister Amit Shah arrived at the venue and joined the procession.

At around 11:20 a.m., Union Minister Shah boarded an open-top vehicle decorated with flowers and began greeting the crowd.

The roadshow progressed amid drumbeats and loud cheers, with the Union Home Minister waving to supporters and acknowledging the turnout, while party cadres accompanied the convoy through the packed streets.

He was accompanied by advocate K.P. Prakash Babu, the NDA candidate from Beypore.

The Beypore Assembly constituency is witnessing a triangular contest, with Babu taking on P.A. Mohamed Riyas of the LDF and P.V. Anvar, who is contesting as an Independent with UDF backing.

Posting about the event on social media platform X, Union Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence in the NDA's poll prospects in Kerala, saying that people are looking towards the alliance for transparent governance and development.

The roadshow is part of Union Minister Amit Shah's extensive campaign tour across Kerala in the final phase of polling.

Later on Sunday, he is scheduled to address public meetings in Kunnathunad and Kattakkada, besides interacting with members of the Pravasi community in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

He will continue his poll campaign on Monday with a roadshow in Haripad in Alappuzha district before departing for New Delhi, as the NDA intensifies efforts to make electoral gains in the state.