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Joramco Hosts Annual Ramadan Iftar for Children at Haya Cultural Center
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 30 March 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), hosted its annual Ramadan iftar for orphaned children at the Haya Cultural Center, reflecting the company’s commitment to community support.
Held on 15 March 2026, in collaboration the Haya Cultural Center as part of its annual Ramadan initiatives, the efforts brought together 150 children for an engaging and uplifting evening.
The event included an interactive zone, hands-on craft activities, and a range of engaging moments that created a festive atmosphere for the children. Joramco’s CSR volunteers were also present, spending time with the children and supporting the activities, reflecting the company’s strong culture of volunteerism.
Commenting on the initiative, Hana Ibsais, Chief People & Performance Officer of Joramco, said, “Ramadan is an important time for compassion, generosity, and solidarity with our community. At Joramco, we believe that our role extends beyond the hangar and into the communities we serve. Initiatives like this iftar provide a meaningful opportunity for our team to connect with and support children in our community, while reinforcing the values that guide us as an organization.”
This initiative is part of Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework and is carried out under the CSR pillar “Support” Through such efforts, Joramco continues to embed social responsibility into its core values while making a meaningful contribution to communities across the Kingdom.
Held on 15 March 2026, in collaboration the Haya Cultural Center as part of its annual Ramadan initiatives, the efforts brought together 150 children for an engaging and uplifting evening.
The event included an interactive zone, hands-on craft activities, and a range of engaging moments that created a festive atmosphere for the children. Joramco’s CSR volunteers were also present, spending time with the children and supporting the activities, reflecting the company’s strong culture of volunteerism.
Commenting on the initiative, Hana Ibsais, Chief People & Performance Officer of Joramco, said, “Ramadan is an important time for compassion, generosity, and solidarity with our community. At Joramco, we believe that our role extends beyond the hangar and into the communities we serve. Initiatives like this iftar provide a meaningful opportunity for our team to connect with and support children in our community, while reinforcing the values that guide us as an organization.”
This initiative is part of Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework and is carried out under the CSR pillar “Support” Through such efforts, Joramco continues to embed social responsibility into its core values while making a meaningful contribution to communities across the Kingdom.
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