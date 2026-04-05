Shaftsbury Barracks / LSA Crash And Negligent Operation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3001441

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Emmanuel Baidoo

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/04/26 at approximately 1804 Hours

STREET: Sunflower St

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Post Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Simon Free

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: LaCrosse

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Tiguan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 04/04/26 at approximately 1804 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified of a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area of Sunflower St in the Town of Pownal, VT.

An investigation into the crash revealed that the operator of Vehicle #1, identified as Simon Free (21), had driven his vehicle into two parked vehicles causing moderate damage and fleeing from the scene. Free was later located and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on 05/11/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.

LODGED-LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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