Bengal Poll: Crowd Surge At Cooch Behar Rally As PM Modi Set To Kickstart BJP's Poll Push

MENAFN - IANS) Cooch Behar (West Bengal), April 5 (IANS) A large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters gathered at the Rash Mela Ground in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, reflecting growing enthusiasm within the party ranks as campaigning intensifies for the upcoming Assembly elections.

It marks PM Modi's first rally in the state after announcement of the poll schedule and has drawn crowds from various parts of the district and nearby areas.

Since Sunday morning, BJP supporters were seen arriving in groups, carrying party flags and raising slogans, as the venue gradually filled up.

Many attendees expressed confidence that the BJP would perform strongly in the upcoming state elections, citing the turnout at the rally as an indicator of public sentiment.

Several BJP supporters also voiced dissatisfaction with the current Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"We want the present (Trinamool Congress) government to be defeated. In the upcoming election, we will exercise our right to vote properly," a local resident told IANS while waiting for Prime Minister Modi's rally to begin.

Another BJP supporter claimed that the PM's gathering would send a strong message across the state.

“From today's meeting, it will become clear that Mamata Didi will not get support. People across West Bengal are standing with PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Party workers also praised the Prime Minister's leadership, saying his policies and governance have influenced voters beyond traditional party lines.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) has done real work, and people trust him. We are with him and will continue to support him," a BJP worker said.

As the crowd continued to swell, some attendees remarked that space at the venue was becoming limited due to the large turnout.

Security arrangements were tightened in and around the Rash Mela ground, with police personnel deployed in large numbers to manage the crowd and maintain order during the high-profile event.

The BJP has stepped up its campaign efforts in West Bengal in recent weeks, with top party leaders holding rallies and outreach programmes across regions.