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Why Senior Leaders Are Rethinking Leadership Beyond Strategy
(MENAFN- Value360india) National, April 0 , 2026: Senior leaders often reach a point where external success no longer guarantees internal clarity. The capabilities that helped them rise speed, decisiveness, and relentless execution do not always equip them for the complex, nuanced demands of enterprise leadership. In navigating volatility and inspiring teams, many operate on autopilot, relying on mental models built decades ago that have rarely been paused or questioned. The result is not incompetence, but a quiet, creeping misalignment.
At the highest levels of an organization, the most consequential work often happens within. Emotional steadiness, the ability to reframe a crisis, and the presence that commands attention do not emerge solely from strategy workshops. They are the result of deliberate inner transformation. Today's best leaders realize that leadership effectiveness is increasingly shaped by self-awareness and the discipline to respond intentionally rather than react out of habit.
A Curriculum Rooted in Inner Architecture
Addressing this critical shift, XLRI Jamshedpur offers the Senior Executive Development Programme in Transformational Leadership for CXOs. Now in its ninth batch, this eight-month reflective journey is designed for experienced leaders ready to lead with greater clarity, resilience, and depth. Having engaged over 300 participants across various industries, the programme moves beyond conventional skill development to foster meaningful, lasting behavioral change.
The programme is deliberately structured to bridge theory and practice. It combines live interactive online sessions, experiential case studies, and continuous cohort engagement. Crucially, the digital learning is anchored by two immersive three-day residential modules at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus. The learning is built around four core pillars:
•Mindful Leadership: Cultivating presence, understanding thoughts and emotions, and sustaining mindfulness in daily operations.
•Leading Self and Others:
•Psychological Resilience:
Ethical Anchors: Drawing from profound frameworks like Swadharma, Swabhava, and Karma Yoga for purpose-driven leadership outcomes.
The Power of Reflection and Peer Learning
Learning in this space is lived, not merely studied. Participants are continuously assessed through daily reflective journals, individual assignments, and peer collaborations.
Stepping into this programme also means joining a cohort of highly accomplished peers. Past batches have included founders, CEOs, and senior VPs from organizations such as Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, American Express, Reliance, EY, Maersk, and the Indian Civil Services. This rich diversity creates an environment where peer learning equals the curriculum in value.
The Mind Behind the Programme
The programme is directed by Prof. Manish Singhal of XLRI Jamshedpur. With an interdisciplinary background spanning organizational behavior, engineering, finance, yoga, and anthropology, Prof. Singhal approaches leadership as a disciplined practice of inner alignment and outer impact. With over 18 years at XLRI, he is a sought-after facilitator and coach whose rigorous, thought-provoking approach is a defining element of the participant's transformation.
There will always be another quarter to close and another crisis to manage. But the leaders who will define the next decade are choosing to pause, reflect, and evolve today. For those sensing that their next orbit of growth requires a fundamentally different version of themselves, this programme offers a structured, credible path forward.
Programme at a Glance:
•Duration: 8 Months
•Mode of Delivery:
•Session Timings:
Commencement Date: 30th May 2026
•Eligibil ty: Graduates with a minimum of 15 years of full-time leadership experience
•Programme Fee: INR 2,98,000 + GST
At the highest levels of an organization, the most consequential work often happens within. Emotional steadiness, the ability to reframe a crisis, and the presence that commands attention do not emerge solely from strategy workshops. They are the result of deliberate inner transformation. Today's best leaders realize that leadership effectiveness is increasingly shaped by self-awareness and the discipline to respond intentionally rather than react out of habit.
A Curriculum Rooted in Inner Architecture
Addressing this critical shift, XLRI Jamshedpur offers the Senior Executive Development Programme in Transformational Leadership for CXOs. Now in its ninth batch, this eight-month reflective journey is designed for experienced leaders ready to lead with greater clarity, resilience, and depth. Having engaged over 300 participants across various industries, the programme moves beyond conventional skill development to foster meaningful, lasting behavioral change.
The programme is deliberately structured to bridge theory and practice. It combines live interactive online sessions, experiential case studies, and continuous cohort engagement. Crucially, the digital learning is anchored by two immersive three-day residential modules at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus. The learning is built around four core pillars:
•Mindful Leadership: Cultivating presence, understanding thoughts and emotions, and sustaining mindfulness in daily operations.
•Leading Self and Others:
•Psychological Resilience:
Ethical Anchors: Drawing from profound frameworks like Swadharma, Swabhava, and Karma Yoga for purpose-driven leadership outcomes.
The Power of Reflection and Peer Learning
Learning in this space is lived, not merely studied. Participants are continuously assessed through daily reflective journals, individual assignments, and peer collaborations.
Stepping into this programme also means joining a cohort of highly accomplished peers. Past batches have included founders, CEOs, and senior VPs from organizations such as Microsoft, TCS, Infosys, American Express, Reliance, EY, Maersk, and the Indian Civil Services. This rich diversity creates an environment where peer learning equals the curriculum in value.
The Mind Behind the Programme
The programme is directed by Prof. Manish Singhal of XLRI Jamshedpur. With an interdisciplinary background spanning organizational behavior, engineering, finance, yoga, and anthropology, Prof. Singhal approaches leadership as a disciplined practice of inner alignment and outer impact. With over 18 years at XLRI, he is a sought-after facilitator and coach whose rigorous, thought-provoking approach is a defining element of the participant's transformation.
There will always be another quarter to close and another crisis to manage. But the leaders who will define the next decade are choosing to pause, reflect, and evolve today. For those sensing that their next orbit of growth requires a fundamentally different version of themselves, this programme offers a structured, credible path forward.
Programme at a Glance:
•Duration: 8 Months
•Mode of Delivery:
•Session Timings:
Commencement Date: 30th May 2026
•Eligibil ty: Graduates with a minimum of 15 years of full-time leadership experience
•Programme Fee: INR 2,98,000 + GST
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