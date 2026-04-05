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Celestyal cancels all April sailings
(MENAFN- Action PR) 31 March 2026, Dubai, UAE: Celestyal has confirmed the cancellation of all April 2026 departures as its ships wait to reposition to Athens, Greece.
The line’s fleet is currently positioned in the Arabian Gulf, with Celestyal Discovery in Dubai, UAE, and Celestyal Journey in Doha, Qatar. All guests and non-operational crew have been disembarked, while both vessels remain fully operational; their departure from the region will take place in accordance with safety guidance from the relevant authorities.
Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all sailings scheduled for April 2026 have been cancelled.
The next planned departures are:
• Celestyal Discovery – May 1, 2026 (3-night Iconic Greek Islands)
• Celestyal Journey – May 2, 2026 (7-night Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia)
Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “Our priority remains the safety and confidence of our guests, crew and partners. While we know this will be disappointing, taking this decision now provides greater clarity and flexibility for those affected.
“Our teams are working closely with guests and travel partners to support rebooking options and ensure a smooth transition, and we remain focused on returning to service in the Mediterranean as soon as it is safe to do so.”
All impacted guests have been offered a full refund or a future cruise credit, and will be supported by Celestyal’s teams, who will provide rebooking options and assistance.
The cruise line continues to monitor the situation closely and will resume movement of its vessels when conditions allow. Preparations are already under way for the return to service, with sailings set to resume from May 2026.
The line’s fleet is currently positioned in the Arabian Gulf, with Celestyal Discovery in Dubai, UAE, and Celestyal Journey in Doha, Qatar. All guests and non-operational crew have been disembarked, while both vessels remain fully operational; their departure from the region will take place in accordance with safety guidance from the relevant authorities.
Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all sailings scheduled for April 2026 have been cancelled.
The next planned departures are:
• Celestyal Discovery – May 1, 2026 (3-night Iconic Greek Islands)
• Celestyal Journey – May 2, 2026 (7-night Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia)
Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “Our priority remains the safety and confidence of our guests, crew and partners. While we know this will be disappointing, taking this decision now provides greater clarity and flexibility for those affected.
“Our teams are working closely with guests and travel partners to support rebooking options and ensure a smooth transition, and we remain focused on returning to service in the Mediterranean as soon as it is safe to do so.”
All impacted guests have been offered a full refund or a future cruise credit, and will be supported by Celestyal’s teams, who will provide rebooking options and assistance.
The cruise line continues to monitor the situation closely and will resume movement of its vessels when conditions allow. Preparations are already under way for the return to service, with sailings set to resume from May 2026.
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