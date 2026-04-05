403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Claims Iran Military Leaders "Terminated" in Tehran Strike
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Saturday that multiple Iranian military commanders had been killed in what he characterized as a large-scale, consequential strike directly on the heart of Tehran.
In a video post published to his Truth Social platform, Trump declared: "Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!"
Trump offered no elaboration on the strike's timing, its precise scope, or which forces carried it out. He also stopped short of confirming whether the operation was conducted unilaterally by US forces, jointly with Israel, or by other parties — leaving critical details unconfirmed as of publication.
In a video post published to his Truth Social platform, Trump declared: "Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!"
Trump offered no elaboration on the strike's timing, its precise scope, or which forces carried it out. He also stopped short of confirming whether the operation was conducted unilaterally by US forces, jointly with Israel, or by other parties — leaving critical details unconfirmed as of publication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment