Proptech Fuels Surge Of Younger Global Investors Reshaping UAE Real Estate

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's property market has long attracted international attention, but the nature of that demand is evolving. What was once shaped largely by brokers, site visits and traditional investor networks is now increasingly being influenced by digital platforms, real-time market intelligence and technology that removes friction from every stage of the buying journey.

Today's buyer is moving faster, researching more independently and entering the market with a level of confidence that would have been far harder to achieve just a few years ago. From AI-led discovery tools and immersive virtual viewings to blockchain-enabled transactions and digital compliance systems, proptech is no longer just streamlining the process of buying property. It is expanding access to the market itself.

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That shift is drawing in a more international, more digitally fluent and often younger class of investor - one that approaches real estate with the same expectations it brings to wealth management, private banking and premium consumer experiences: speed, transparency and seamless access to information. In the UAE, where regulatory innovation and digital governance have steadily lowered barriers to entry, that transformation is becoming increasingly visible.

As cross-border capital continues to flow into stable, high-growth markets, proptech is becoming an increasingly important part of how the UAE's property story is taking shape.

New Wave of Global Buyers

According to Kubeir Khera, CEO and Founder of Propkee, Dubai closed 2025 with Dh682.5 billion in property sales, up 31% year-on-year basis, and entered 2026 with Dh111 billion in January alone, an 8% increase over the same period last year. More than 215,000 sales transactions were recorded, with buyers from over 150 countries participating.

“These are not cyclical spikes. This is structural demand, and proptech is a key enabler,” said Khera. What technology has fundamentally changed, he argues, is the geography of participation. Buyers who once needed to rely on local broker networks or fly in to build conviction can now discover, verify, and transact on a Dubai property from abroad.

“A salaried professional in Mumbai or a first-time investor in Manchester can now discover, verify, and transact on a Dubai property without flying in,” Khera said.“The buyer who enters this market today is younger, more digitally native, and far more likely to be making their first cross-border investment - researching independently and making decisions based on data, not just broker relationships.”

That evolution is becoming visible not just at the point of sale, but across the broader ownership journey.

Rajneel Kumar, Co-Founder and COO of Rentify, said one of the biggest shifts has been the digitisation of the rental layer - an area often overlooked in conversations around investment appeal, but increasingly relevant for overseas buyers looking to manage income-generating assets remotely.

“Proptech has removed a lot of the friction, mainly by making the early steps digital and repeatable,” Kumar said.“International investors and buyers can now get comfortable with a deal before they land in the UAE.”

He added that when rent, receipts, renewals and approvals are centralised into one workflow, investors gain clearer visibility into affordability, payment behaviour and lease performance without relying on manual paperwork.

“That makes it easier for overseas buyers to underwrite assets and manage them from a distance,” he said.“We are seeing more digitally native investors who want transparency, speed, and a clean operating model, not just a good unit.”

That point matters because for many international investors, the attractiveness of a market is no longer defined solely by price appreciation or location. Operational ease is becoming part of the value proposition. The ability to verify documents remotely, complete onboarding digitally, track lease performance and reduce administrative uncertainty can significantly shape where capital goes - especially for first-time cross-border buyers.

Najib Khanafer, CEO of Rewa, said proptech is helping reduce friction by digitising the core layers of the transaction stack: identity, documentation, and data access.

“Remote KYC and AML, e-signatures and digital contracts, as well as real-time title verification and transaction data through platforms integrated with the Dubai Land Department and Ejari, have shortened transaction timelines, reduced intermediaries, and improved transparency and auditability,” Khanafer said.

The result, he noted, is not simply higher transaction volumes, but a wider and more globally distributed investor base.

“Beyond traditional high-net-worth investors, proptech is enabling participation from overseas professionals, entrepreneurs, and cross-border family offices who expect fast, data-driven, and remote transaction capabilities,” he said.

That broadening of access is one of the more consequential shifts underway in the UAE market. For years, international real estate investment in the region was often associated with ultra-high-net-worth buyers, institutional capital, or seasoned investors already familiar with the market. Today, the barriers to entry are lower - not necessarily in price, but in process.

Digital-first registration systems, remote verification, transparent market data and increasingly user-friendly discovery tools are making the UAE easier to understand and easier to enter for a wider pool of buyers. Government policy has also played a role. Measures such as 100% foreign ownership, the Golden Visa, zero income tax, and continued investment in digital governance have helped create a market environment that feels both open and navigable to international capital.

At the same time, buyer behaviour itself is changing. According to Propkee, users on its platform engage with immersive video content for more than 20 minutes before making an inquiry, and a growing number of buyers are making decisions without ever conducting a physical site visit.

The Search Has Changed

As UAE property buyers become more data-driven and digitally fluent, AI-powered platforms are changing how homes are discovered, compared, and chosen. Khera said the shift is structural rather than superficial.“The traditional model was relationship-driven - trust your broker, visit a show flat, make a gut decision,” Khera said.“Today's buyer behaves like an e-commerce consumer. They research independently, consume video content to build conviction, and expect the same data transparency they get from Amazon or Netflix.”

That comparison is telling. For a growing number of UAE buyers - particularly younger and more digitally native investors - property discovery is starting to look less like a conventional sales journey and more like a recommendation-led digital experience. Search is becoming smarter, more personalised and increasingly shaped by behavioural signals rather than static listing filters alone.

At Propkee, Khera said, AI is already being used not just to understand intent, but to anticipate it.“Our Real Estate Intelligent Insights System uses behavioural signals, video viewing patterns, return visits and content engagement to predict purchase probability well before a buyer makes an inquiry,” he said.

That kind of predictive capability has implications beyond marketing efficiency. It changes how platforms surface opportunities, how agents prioritise leads and how developers read demand in real time. More importantly, it reflects a broader market shift: buyers are no longer satisfied with simply browsing inventory. They want platforms that help them make sense of it. Khera believes that shift is redefining discovery itself.“The era of static listings with search filters is ending,” he said.“We're moving toward recommendation-driven discovery where the platform learns your preferences and surfaces properties you didn't know you were looking for.”

That growing demand for evidence-backed decision-making is also visible in how buyers are using data. Khera pointed to Bayut's TruEstimate tool, which generated more than 500,000 valuation reports in 2025, as a sign that buyers are looking for validation before they commit.

“The million-dirham decision based on a brochure and a broker's assurance is disappearing,” he said.“Platforms that deliver verifiable data, comparative insights, and immersive visual evidence are winning.”

That demand for clarity is not limited to valuation. It is extending into how buyers assess communities, buildings, and long-term investment potential. Kumar said the most notable shift in buyer psychology is that people are no longer just browsing, they are filtering.

“People still care about lifestyle and community, but they want evidence, and they want it quickly,” Kumar said.

“They are comparing buildings, landlords, and total running costs with the same mindset they use for financial products.”

According to Kumar, AI and smart search tools are playing a growing role in that transition by reducing uncertainty and helping buyers narrow down what is genuinely relevant to them.

“Better tools help buyers narrow down to a small set of high-intent options based on what actually matters to them, not just bedrooms and price,” he said.

Predictive analytics, he added, is also pushing decisions forward by giving users a clearer sense of likely rent levels, vacancy risk and demand stability within a community - insights that would previously have been harder for an average buyer to access or interpret.

That matters in a market like the UAE, where investor interest remains strong, and a significant share of buyers are thinking beyond end use. As property decisions become more financially scrutinised, platforms that can provide operational and performance visibility are likely to carry more weight in the buyer journey.

Rentify, Kumar noted, sits close to one of the strongest signals in the market: what happens after the property is occupied.“Whether rent gets paid on time and how smoothly renewals happen tells you a lot about real performance,” he said.“As more of that becomes digital, buyers and investors will expect platforms to show real performance, not just photos and descriptions.”

The Green Premium

Sustainability is becoming a more serious part of how real estate is evaluated, with investors looking beyond broad ESG claims to real-time data on how assets perform. In the UAE, that is making PropTech increasingly important as the market competes not just on returns and design, but on transparency, resilience, and long-term value.

Khera said ESG has moved firmly into the core of investment decision-making.“ESG has crossed the threshold from marketing language to investment criteria. When institutional capital evaluates assets today, sustainability metrics are part of due diligence, not a nice-to-have,” he said.

A growing share of new developments in Dubai now incorporate smart building systems, automated energy management and predictive maintenance tools - all of which generate real-time operational data. According to Khera, proptech platforms are increasingly able to normalise and benchmark that data against international reporting standards, making buildings more transparent and comparable.

“IoT is making buildings legible in ways they never were before,” he said.

That visibility is becoming particularly relevant in a global investment landscape where capital is increasingly tied to climate mandates and sustainability thresholds. For investors comparing opportunities across markets, access to verifiable, real-time ESG data can be a deciding factor.

“For an investor comparing assets across London, Singapore and Dubai, the ability to access real-time sustainability data, benchmarked against comparable assets, is a powerful allocation argument,” Khera said.

The UAE, he added, is benefiting from a broader regulatory and policy push, including the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and national net-zero targets, which are helping embed sustainability into the development pipeline.

Kumar said investors are increasingly looking beyond stated credentials to actual performance.“ESG is becoming less about a slide in a deck and more about proof,” Kumar said.“Investors want to know how a building performs, not what it claims.”

That includes everything from energy and water usage to tenant behaviour and management efficiency. At the operational level, proptech is turning what were once fragmented data points into measurable indicators of asset quality.

“Payment reliability, dispute rates, renewal behaviour and service responsiveness are signals of management quality,” Kumar said.“Assets that can show strong operational performance and predictable cashflows will stand out, especially when global investors are comparing the UAE with other markets.”

That link between sustainability, operations and financial performance is becoming harder to ignore.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of Modern Energy and Founding Partner at Mataana, said proptech is playing a central role in bridging that gap.“Proptech is the critical enabler of this shift, transforming how real estate assets are managed, measured and marketed,” Reynolds said.

By integrating IoT sensors, AI-driven analytics and cloud-based systems, property owners can now track energy consumption, carbon emissions, indoor air quality and system performance in real time, producing what Reynolds describes as“investment-grade” ESG data.

“This continuous stream of data enables real-time ESG reporting, providing investors with transparent, auditable metrics that prove an asset's sustainability credentials,” he said.

Beyond reporting, that data is also feeding into operational intelligence. AI-driven systems can identify inefficiencies, optimise energy usage, and predict maintenance needs before failures occur - reducing costs while improving performance.“This not only reduces the carbon footprint but directly improves the net operating income of the asset by lowering operational expenditures,” Reynolds said.

At the same time, benchmarking capabilities are becoming more sophisticated. Asset managers can now compare building performance against global standards such as LEED, BREEAM and GRESB, as well as peer portfolios, in real time - creating clearer pathways for targeted capital improvements.

In the UAE, this convergence of technology, policy and market demand is beginning to position ESG as a genuine differentiator rather than a compliance requirement. Following the momentum of COP28 and the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategy, developers and asset managers are accelerating the adoption of green technologies and data-driven management systems.

That shift is also being reflected in how global capital is allocated. Investors are increasingly favouring assets that can demonstrate sustainability and operational performance and discounting those that cannot.

“Global capital is actively seeking 'green premium' assets while discounting 'brown' ones,” Reynolds said.