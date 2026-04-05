Some UAE Banks Offer Loan Deferments, Flexible Payment Plans Amid Regional Conflict

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Some UAE banks are offering loan deferments and flexible payment options to support customers affected by ongoing regional tensions, with targeted measures for SMEs and frontline personnel.

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Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (Adib) has rolled out its“Sanadna” initiative, providing payment deferrals and financial relief to frontline workers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Under the scheme, SMEs can request instalment deferrals of 30 to 60 days between April and June 2026, helping them maintain operations during a period of heightened uncertainty. The bank is also offering takaful protection solutions and up to a 50 per cent fee waiver on new POS services to support cash flow and business resilience.

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For frontline personnel - including members of the UAE Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence and Interior, police, civil defence, and emergency medical services - Adib is offering up to three months' deferment on personal and auto finance instalments at no extra cost.

Additional benefits include a 0.99 per cent rate on Al Yusr Salary Advance Finance, profit-free instalment plans for education expenses, and extended grace periods of up to seven months on personal finance buyouts and six months on auto finance.

Some of the companies are facing operational and supply chain challenges due to the ongoing regional military conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. The war has resulted impact some industries harder including, travel and tourism, shipping and others.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has also launched a support package for frontline workers, featuring preferential lending rates, cashback offers, flexible payment plans, and loan deferment options. The bank is providing priority services across 20 branches near key workplaces, along with fast-tracked contact centre support.

“Frontline heroes serve our nation with commitment and a deep sense of responsibility every day... We stand beside them, delivering meaningful support that eases everyday pressures and makes a real difference,” said Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking at FAB.

Ajman Bank, through its“Talahom” initiative, has waived personal finance instalment deferment fees for up to three months. It is also offering 200 per cent cashback on first retail purchases made through newly issued digital credit cards, alongside free-for-life cards with no annual fees.

The bank has further introduced zero processing fees on auto and home finance, complimentary property takaful for three years, and waived donation commitments for three months in case of delayed home finance instalments.

Customers can also benefit from monthly cashback on home finance payments for up to five years, waived ATM switch fees, and monthly salary draws, with five winners receiving an additional salary each month.

“Frontline personnel are a priority for Ajman Bank... This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting their financial stability and helping them manage obligations with confidence,” said Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank.

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