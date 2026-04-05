Slot Urges Liverpool To Stick Together After FA Cup Rout At Man City

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Arne Slot urged his Liverpool flops to stick together after admitting Saturday's dismal 4-0 defeat at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals summed up their turbulent season.

Slot's side wasted a series of early chances at the Etihad Stadium before capitulating when Erling Haaland bagged City's opener late in the first-half.

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Haaland struck again on the stroke of half-time and completed his treble after the break following Antoine Semenyo's goal.

Liverpool's wretched performance, which also included a missed Mohamed Salah penalty when the score was 4-0, increased the pressure on Slot after a miserable campaign.

"It's very disappointing to be out, not only in the manner but also the result and the score. Another big disappointment for us," said Slot, whose team have only two wins in their last seven games.

"The first 35 minutes was the sort of team I would like to see but the 20 minutes after that, we have to defend so much better than we were doing today.

"It's not nice to go in at 2-0 just before half-time, not helpful for your mood especially after the season we have had. That was really hard to take."

In a frank admission of Liverpool's problems, Slot said he was concerned with avoiding an even bigger thrashing ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal first-leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

"The only good thing was that we didn't concede more. If you want to have a good game on Wednesday, a 4-0 loss is already not helpful but an even bigger loss would be a bigger problem for us to go there," he said.

"I tried to get us back into the game, to make it 4-1 or 4-2 but make sure that it stays at four and that was the main thing I thought about."

The Reds are languishing in fifth place in the Premier League, with their title defence in tatters and their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League far from certain to have a happy ending.

'A lot of setbacks'

Slot was taunted by City fans who chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" and while that might be premature the Dutch coach is under increasing scrutiny.

Liverpool supporters have grown frustrated with their team's limp performances.

The Champions League represents Liverpool's last chance for silverware this season, but they face a daunting task against holders PSG.

Calling for his team to stand up to the pressure against PSG, who knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League last term, Slot said: "We are really looking forward to playing against a very good side again.

"We have had a lot of setbacks and disappointments but that is also part of being a football player and being a human being. You have to stand there when things are not so positive and that's what it is about now.

"Players that have shown so much quality in the past now have a fantastic chance to show that against PSG."

With City boss Pep Guardiola serving a touchline ban, his assistant Pep Lijnders took the post-match media duties.

"Pep is really pleased, that is the most important. It's not easy to please him," Lijnders said.

"The first 25 minutes we were too open. Then we started to control the game and created more chances.

"Erling's header was insane. I love when a striker flies and attacks the ball What a goal."

City's eighth successive FA Cup semifinal appearance keeps them in contention to win the competition for the first time since 2023.

They have already won once at Wembley this season, beating Arsenal 2-0 in the League Cup final just before the international break.

"Pep was really happy because it's special if you go eight times to Wembley," Lijnders said.

"It's the part of the season where the business has to be done. The boys feel that."

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