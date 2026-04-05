UAE President Mourns Salem Al Saman Who 'Worked Closely With Sheikh Zayed'

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned the passing of Salem Al Saman, paying tribute to his legacy as a long-standing businessman and his contributions to the country's early economic development.

He highlighted Al Saman's close work alongside the late Sheikh Zayed, noting the significant role he played during the UAE's formative years and his lasting impact on the nation's growth and progress.

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In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said:“May God have mercy on the late Salem Al Saman. He was one of the UAE's early figures in trade, economics, and culture, who witnessed the nation's founding era, worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed, and contributed significantly to our nation's economic transformation during the formative years of the UAE.”

He also extended his sincere condolences to Al Saman's family and loved ones, expressing sympathy for their loss and honouring the late businessman's enduring legacy.

Born in 1938 in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Saman began his career in trade alongside his father. In 1961, he moved to Abu Dhabi, where he developed his career and a close working relationship with the late Sheikh Zayed.

He was also known for leading a group of successful companies, including Al Manara Jewellery, Salem Travel Agency, Salem Cargo International, and Al Manara Magazine, according to ARN News Center.

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