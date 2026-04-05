Iphone 17 Pro Goes To Space: Apple's Latest Device Spotted On Artemis II Mission

April 1 was packed with headlines, one of which was NASA's Artemis II mission carrying an unexpected piece of consumer tech into orbit.

In a video shared on X, an iPhone 17 Pro appeared to be floating inside the Orion spacecraft.

NASA's Orion spacecraft launched as part of the Artemis II mission, which aims to orbit the Moon with astronauts on board. Among the advanced equipment inside the spacecraft were smartphones, something NASA only recently approved.

In February, NASA cleared astronauts to bring smartphones into space as part of its effort to validate commercial technology for extended use in orbit. It didn't take long for Apple devices to show up.

The discovery comes courtesy of space journalist Owen Sparks, who analysed footage shared by NASA.

In one clip, a smartphone is seen being placed into an astronaut's suit pocket before launch. While the angle makes it difficult to confirm the exact model, later footage inside the Orion cabin reveals more.

A floating phone featuring Apple's signature triple-camera design is passed between astronauts in zero gravity. Based on its design, it strongly resembles the iPhone 17 Pro series, likely in a silver finish.

One interesting detail spotted in the footage is a black circular patch attached to the phone.

According to Macworld, it is a Velcro attachment. In zero gravity, objects don't stay put, so astronauts need ways to secure everyday items like smartphones to their suits or the spacecraft interior.

This isn't the first time an iPhone has left Earth. Back in 2011, two iPhone 4 units were sent aboard a space shuttle. However, those devices were used strictly for experimental purposes, running specialised apps to assist astronauts with onboard tasks.

The Artemis II mission marks a significant step forward, potentially the first time iPhones are being used more freely in orbit.

According to the official NASA website, Artemis II will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed on deep space missions. The Artemis II test flight will be NASA's first mission with four crew members aboard the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft. The 10-day mission was launched on April 1, 2026.

Nasa set for first crewed moon return in over half a century Watch: Astronauts begin Nasa's Artemis 2 lunar mission after climactic blast-off