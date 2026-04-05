Mitrovic Strikes Late To Save Al Rayyan As Al Shamal Cut Al Sadd Lead In QSL

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aleksandar Mitrovic struck in stoppage time as Al Rayyan held leaders Al Sadd to a 1-1 draw in a gripping Qatar Stars League (QSL) clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday.

Al Shamal boosted the title race by defeating Umm Salal 3-2, cutting Al Sadd's lead to just two points after a hard-fought victory. Al Sadd are now on 39 points, while Al Shamal, with a postponed match in hand, have strengthened their chances heading into the penultimate round.

Al Gharafa suffered a setback to their title hopes after a 2-3 defeat to Al Duhail, remaining on 34 points. The draw lifted fourth-placed Al Rayyan to 32 points, one ahead of Al Arabi, while Al Duhail moved up to sixth with 30 points.

Al Sadd dominated early proceedings, with Roberto Firmino and Rafa Mujica putting Al Rayyan under sustained pressure. Their persistence paid off in the 27th minute when Firmino broke the deadlock. Akram Afif threaded a precise ball to Paulo Otavio on the left, who delivered a low cross for Firmino to tap in past goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada.

Al Sadd nearly doubled their lead soon after, but Boualem Khoukhi's header from Afif's corner went just wide. Al Rayyan responded through Abdulaziz Hatem, who came on for Abdalla Yousif in the 38th minute, but his long-range effort sailed over the bar as they trailed at the break.

After the restart, Andre Amaro's effort from a corner was blocked, while Firmino missed a one-on-one chance to extend the lead. Both sides continued to exchange attacks before Mitrovic, who came off the bench in the second half, delivered a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Roger Guedes set him up, and the Serbian forward rounded two defenders before slotting past Meshaal Barsham to salvage a point.

Al Shamal bag crucial win

Al Shamal players celebrate a goal.

At Al Bayt Stadium, Omid Ebrahimi gave Al Shamal an early lead in the sixth minute, converting a penalty after Abdulaziz Hazaa fouled Omar Mohammed.

Al Shamal remained in control and doubled their advantage deep into first-half stoppage time when Baghdad Bounedjah latched onto a pass from Naim Sliti and slotted past Rami Hamada.

Alex Collado made it 3-0 in the 59th minute, but Umm Salal mounted a late comeback. Antonio Mance pulled one back in the 75th minute with a clinical finish, before Yamaan Jarrar added a second with a low shot into the left corner. Al Shamal, however, held firm to secure a vital win.

Almoez strikes winner for Al Duhail

Al Duhail's Almoez Ali (left) and Adil Boulbina celebrate.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa and Al Duhail were locked 2-2 in an entertaining first half at At Khalifa International Stadium. Mubarak Shanan opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing on the rebound after an initial save by Khalifa Ababacar.

Alaa Eddin Hasan equalised in the 26th minute, heading in Yacine Brahimi's free kick, before Edmilson Junior put Al Duhail ahead in the 37th minute with a strike from outside the box.

Ferjani Sassi restored parity for Al Gharafa in the 45th minute, finishing from just outside the area following an assist from Ahmed Al Ganehi.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the second half, with Benjamin Bourigeaud hitting the bar and Brahimi testing goalkeeper Salah Zakaria.

Almoez Ali eventually sealed the victory for Al Duhail with a long-range effort over the advancing Ababacar.