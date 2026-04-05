Rayyan Bu Thaila Claims Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Injaaz Stud's Rayyan Bu Thaila secured an impressive victory in the Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy Open Race as jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot completed his treble at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The five-year-old chestnut gelding, trained by Jihad El Ahmad, was settled off the early pace before launching a strong run to reel in the long-time leader and strike the front inside the final furlong, drawing clear to score by 11⁄2 lengths.

Earlier in the day, Boudot had claimed wins aboard Toyota (Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-70) and Reverberate (Thoroughbred Handicap 0-95).

The 57th Al Uqda Race Meeting at Al Rayyan featured a total of eight races on the card.

The Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate saw Salman Fahad Al-Hajri steer Sharifa K A to victory, while Extension Of Kings won the Thoroughbred Rated Maiden Plate under Faleh Bughenaim.

Other winners included Waajidd (Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85), Mai Dubai (Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85), and Naseeb Zakhir (Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 75-95).

57th Al Uqda Race Meeting In Al Rayyan - Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Uqda Local Thoroughbred Trophy, Open Race

Rayyan Bu Thaila, Jihad El Ahmad, Pierre Charles Boudot

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate

Sharifa K A, Maayouf bin Hashim Al-Shamari, Salman Fahad Al-Hajri

Thoroughbred Rated Maiden Plate

Extension Of Kings, Bader Al Balushi, Faleh Bughenaim

Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85)

Waajidd, Zuhair Mohsen, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85)

Mai Dubai, Nayef Batal Al-Otibi, Alberto Sanna

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70)

Toyota, Saeed Al Shafi, Pierre Charles Boudot

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95)

Reverberate, Hamad Al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)

Naseeb Zakhir, Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea, Faleh Bughenaim