Qatar Condemns Rapid Support Forces' Attack On Jabalain City Hospital In Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the targeting by the Rapid Support Forces of Jabalain City Hospital in White Nile State in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, which resulted in casualties and injuries, including medical personnel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that it considers the targeting of the hospital to be a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, which aims to ensure the safety of patients and medical teams working in hospitals and to preserve health facilities during times of war, and calls on the international community to take urgent action to protect civilian facilities.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of Sudan, and it wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.