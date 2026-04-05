Ajloun: Progress On The Ground, Development Still Pending

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Jordanian government, represented by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, has announced its commitment to implementing a package of developmental and service projects in Ajloun Governorate, aimed at addressing existing challenges, upgrading infrastructure, and improving quality of life for residents while supporting the governorate's economic growth.

Prime Minister Hassan stressed the importance of resolving pressing problems and establishing strategic projects across vital sectors including water, energy, public transportation, healthcare, and education.

Tangible Progress by Q1 2026

By the first quarter of 2026, the government has recorded measurable progress across several key files:

In the public works sector, all projects from the previous year were completed at a 100% rate, with a total value of approximately 4 million dinars. These included improvements to the Ain Jana Abeen road and the implementation of agricultural roads in the Junaid area. Progress of around 80% has also been achieved on small and medium development projects within the 2025 budget, covering school maintenance, water network upgrades, and secondary road works.

In the healthcare sector, Al-Iman Government Hospital has been developed as part of broader efforts to raise the quality of health services, alongside improvements at primary healthcare centers across the governorate.

On the community development front, achievements included support for productive associations, with modern equipment supplied to the "Northern Ajloun Villages Association" to boost production. The vocational training institute's workshops were also modernized, and programs were launched to connect graduates with the labor market.

In education and services, the first phase of the free school transportation project has been implemented, easing the burden on families particularly in rural areas.

Strategic Projects Underway

In parallel with completed work, the government continues to implement a package of strategic projects within Ajloun's comprehensive master plan, most notably:

In the roads sector, work is underway on the construction of the new Ajloun road stretching from the Qafqafa intersection to the Ishtafina intersection, at a cost of up to 5 million dinars, with completion expected in the near term. The project aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance internal connectivity.

In healthcare, the government has committed to constructing a new building for the Ajloun Comprehensive Health Center during 2026, to address the structural shortcomings of the existing facility.

In public transport, the second phase of the public transportation development project has been launched, introducing modern routes linking Ajloun with the capital as part of a nationwide modern bus network.

In tourism, the government is moving forward with the second phase of the Ajloun Cable Car project, which includes the construction of a pedestrian corridor linking Ajloun Castle to the cable car station, along with a central visitor center to enhance the tourism experience.

The government has also approved a capital budget for the Ajloun Governorate Council for 2026 valued at approximately 10.1 million dinars, distributed across 16 service and development sectors.

Persistent Challenges

Despite this progress, Ajloun continues to face structural challenges that affect the pace of development. Chief among them is the traffic crisis resulting from narrow streets and urban expansion, which negatively impacts economic and tourism activity.

The governorate also suffers from the slow implementation of youth programs due to limited funding, restricting training and employment opportunities. There is additionally a pressing need for the maintenance and modernization of tourism and service facilities, most notably the cable car infrastructure and its associated tourist sites.

A gap in attracting quality investment - particularly in the hotel sector - also remains a concern, as tourism activity is currently limited to day visits, without sufficient accommodation infrastructure to support overnight stays.

Looking Ahead

The government affirms that 2026 will mark a pivotal turning point for Ajloun, through the tendering of major contracts and increased investment in specialty agriculture and eco-tourism, alongside the implementation of strategic projects within a comprehensive vision targeting sustainable development.

Between what has already been achieved on the ground and what remains in progress, Ajloun stands at a genuine opportunity to reposition itself as a promising development hub - provided the pace of delivery accelerates and the chronic challenges that continue to obstruct a comprehensive qualitative leap are effectively addressed