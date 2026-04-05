Kuwait Ministry Of Electricity: Power Generation, Water Distillation Plants Targeted By Hostile Drones

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy said today that two power generation and water distillation plants were targeted by hostile Iranian drones, causing significant material damage and taking two electricity generation units out of service. There were no casualties reported.

In a press statement, ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said that technical and emergency teams have begun their work in accordance with approved emergency plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to ensure the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems, which represent a top priority.

She affirmed that all technical teams were working around the clock to ensure uninterrupted services.