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Saudi Defence Ministry: Cruise Missile Intercepted, Destroyed In Recent Hours
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday the interception and destruction of a cruise missile in recent hours.
This came in a statement by spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Staff Turki Al Maliki days ago, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of six drones.
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