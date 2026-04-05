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Saudi Defence Ministry: Cruise Missile Intercepted, Destroyed In Recent Hours


2026-04-05 04:04:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday the interception and destruction of a cruise missile in recent hours.

This came in a statement by spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence Major General Staff Turki Al Maliki days ago, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced the interception and destruction of six drones.

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Gulf Times

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