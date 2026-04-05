Bahrain's BAPCO Energies Announces Facility Targeted In Iranian Attack
In a statement, BAPCO said the fire has been fully extinguished and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed.
Emergency response teams acted immediately, working closely with Civil Defense and relevant authorities to contain the incident and secure the site, it added.
Earlier, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced that a fire at a facility, resulting from an Iranian attack, had been brought under control.
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