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Bahrain's BAPCO Energies Announces Facility Targeted In Iranian Attack


2026-04-05 04:04:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Bahrain Petroleum Company, BAPCO Energies, announced that a tank caught fire at one of its storage facilities on Sunday following an Iranian drone attack. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, BAPCO said the fire has been fully extinguished and the situation is under control. Damages are currently being assessed.

Emergency response teams acted immediately, working closely with Civil Defense and relevant authorities to contain the incident and secure the site, it added.

Earlier, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced that a fire at a facility, resulting from an Iranian attack, had been brought under control.

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Gulf Times

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