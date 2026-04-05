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Minister Of Municipality Meets With Netherlands Ambassador

Minister Of Municipality Meets With Netherlands Ambassador


2026-04-05 04:03:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met with HE Ferdinand Lahnstein, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the State.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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