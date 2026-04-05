Drone Strike Hits Kuwait Oil, Power Facilities No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A fire has erupted at an oil complex and power facilities in Kuwait following a drone attack attributed to Iran, media reports said Sunday.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred at the Shuwaikh oil complex, which houses the Oil Ministry and the headquarters of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, after a drone strike on Saturday.

The report said an Iranian drone hit an office complex for government ministries, causing substantial material damage but no casualties.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water confirmed that two power generation units were taken out of service after drones targeted power and water desalination plants, inflicting significant damage.

Kuwaiti state media reported that no injuries occurred in any of the incidents.

The attacks come as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran enters its sixth week and continues to escalate across the region.

kk/sa