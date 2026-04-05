Drone Strike Hits Kuwait Oil, Power Facilities No Casualties Reported
According to Reuters, the incident occurred at the Shuwaikh oil complex, which houses the Oil Ministry and the headquarters of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, after a drone strike on Saturday.
The report said an Iranian drone hit an office complex for government ministries, causing substantial material damage but no casualties.
Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water confirmed that two power generation units were taken out of service after drones targeted power and water desalination plants, inflicting significant damage.
Kuwaiti state media reported that no injuries occurred in any of the incidents.
The attacks come as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran enters its sixth week and continues to escalate across the region.
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