Pakistani Traders Warn Of Protest If Rise In Petroleum Prices Not Withdrawn

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 5 (IANS) Traders in Pakistan have warned the government of a nationwide protest if the hike in petroleum prices is not withdrawn, while also calling for an end to the ongoing crackdown on bakers (naanbai), local media reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajran President Ajmal Baloch stated traders cannot be called "thieves and robbers", stressing that the business community was the backbone of Pakistan's economy, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Baloch stressed that bakers cannot be expected to sell bread at lower prices, while they were buying flour at higher prices and called for dialogue with stakeholders to determine fair prices for naan and roti. He requested the government to release all arrested traders.

Baloch said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was calling for austerity while such principles were not being followed at the top. He called for an end to free fuel, electricity, gas, and official vehicles for the elite in Pakistan.

He termed the crackdown on bakers despite a stay order issued by the court "oppressive and illegal" and asked who would take action against officials responsible for breaching the law.

Capital Naanbai Association President Sajjad Ali Abbasi accused authorities of being unfair towards traders.

"We are already struggling due to soaring costs, as a flour bag price has surged from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 8,000 to PKR 12,000, while LPG has to be used due to gas shortages, and cylinder price has risen from PKR 8,000–10,000 to over PKR 21,000," he said.

He said bakers were trying to keep bread prices reasonable despite the rise in prices of LPG cylinders and flour. He claimed that several traders were arrested during the recent crackdown.

He warned that bakers in Islamabad will hold a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner's office along with their families if the government does not change its approach.

The statement of traders and bakers comes after the Pakistan government announced a sharp increase in fuel prices, with petrol rising by 43 per cent and high-speed diesel (HSD) by 55 per cent.

The price of petrol has been raised by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 137.23 per litre from PKR 321.17 to PKR 458.41, while the price of HSD has been increased by PKR 184.49 per litre from PKR 335.86 to PKR 520.35, Dawn reported. The price of kerosene has been raised by PKR 34.08 to PKR 457.80.

Petroleum levy rates were adjusted to limit the rise in diesel prices and their effect on transportation and freight costs. The levy on petrol was raised to PKR 160 per litre from PKR 105, while it was reduced to zero on diesel from PKR 55, sources told Dawn.