Kashmiri Student Dies In Saudi Arabia JKSA Seeks MEA's Intervention In Repatriation Process

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 5 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains of a Kashmiri youth, Bilal Manzoor Ganie, who passed away in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami expressed profound grief over the untimely demise of Bilal Manzoor Ganie, a resident of Sogam' Chountiwari, Lolab, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The JKSA stated that Bilal had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past one and a half years as a nursing assistant at Aaba International Hospital, where he was pursuing a career in the healthcare sector.

On Saturday (April 4), he tragically suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to the same hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

Bilal's sudden and untimely demise has sent shockwaves across his native village.

"He was widely regarded as a dedicated, hardworking, and compassionate young individual, and his passing has left his family and the entire community devastated and in deep mourning," the JKSA national convenor said.

The JKSA said it has formally taken up the matter with the External Affairs Minister and sought his intervention to direct the concerned authorities, including the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and relevant local authorities, to facilitate the repatriation of the remains of Bilal to India to perform the last rites according to the family's cultural and religious traditions.

The Association acknowledged that such cases involve procedural requirements, legal formalities, documentation, and coordination with authorities in Saudi Arabia, and assured complete cooperation in the process.

The JKSA further stated that it stands "ready to extend every possible assistance, including coordination with the family, hospital authorities, local contacts, and the concerned diplomatic missions, to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly, swiftly, and with due dignity".

The Association expressed hope for a swift response from the Ministry of External Affairs, while appreciating its continued efforts in assisting Indian citizens abroad during distressing situations.