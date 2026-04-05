NH44 In Bengaluru Is 'Shoddily Designed And Ill-Maintained': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, on Sunday raised concerns over the condition of NH44, the key IT corridor connecting the city to Hosur.

In a social media post on platform X, she criticised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for what she described as poor design and maintenance along the stretch.

Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted that the medians and barricades along the highway are“terrible,” while the shoulders remain unpaved, creating an“eyesore” for commuters.

She questioned whether NHAI considers this section as part of its reputed track record of road infrastructure development across the country.

“Whilst NHAI boasts of its road infrastructure across the country why is the country's key IT corridor NH44 (formerly NH7) viz Hosur Road so shoddily designed and ill maintained?,” she wrote on X.

“It's an eyesore - the medians and barricades are terrible and the shoulders are not asphalted,” Shaw noted.

Despite several complaints over the years, she pointed out, the issue has seen no response from the authorities, directly tagging Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and NHAI's official social media handle.

“Despite several complaints over several years there is no response. Is this what NHAI considers its proud track record?” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, the country's leading women industrialist last year raised serious concerns over garbage emerging as a "serious malaise" in the country, particularly in big metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others.

In a post on X in October last year, she also slammed the respective municipalities of these cities, as well as state governments, for their gross ignorance and negligence of the issue, which has been reaching alarming levels lately and posing a serious threat to the well-being of citizens.