Awqaf Ministry Issues Second Book In 'Bringing Sharia Sciences Closer' Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the release of the second book in its series“Bringing Sharia Sciences Closer”, aimed at making classical Islamic texts more accessible and understandable to contemporary readers.

The latest publication,“Tahdhib Kitab al-Tawhid” by the renowned scholar Imam Muhammad ibn Ishaq ibn Manda (d. 395 AH), highlights the foundational principles of Islamic creed (aqidah) and the purity of belief practiced by the early generations of Muslims.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, Director of the Department of Research and Islamic Studies, emphasized the significance of Ibn Manda's Kitab al-Tawhid as one of the most notable and widely respected works on aqidah. “The book exemplifies the methodology of the early scholars in articulating the tenets of monotheism, particularly in affirming God's names and attributes. It reflects the purity of the creed practiced by the righteous predecessors,” he stated.

He added that the ministry has prioritised the printing, distribution, and teaching of classical texts on aqidah, along with lectures and study sessions to promote a deeper understanding.“Tawhid forms the cornerstone of Islamic belief, the central theme of the Prophets' mission, and the foundation of upright conduct.

Ibn Manda meticulously arranged his text around key topics affirming God's unity, His names and attributes, supported by Qur'anic verses, prophetic traditions, and statements of the Companions and Successors,” Sheikh Dr. Al Thani explained.

The book is more than a theoretical treatise; it is a practical guide urging devotion to God alone, rejection of all forms of polytheism, and adherence to the creed of the righteous predecessors. The book includes a comprehensive biography of Imam Ibn Manda, an esteemed scholar of hadith and Islamic jurisprudence. Born in Isfahan, Khorasan, in 310 AH into a family devoted to preserving the Prophetic traditions, Ibn Manda studied under local scholars from an early age and spent over forty years traveling across the Islamic world-from Nishapur, Iraq, Damascus, Beirut, Gaza, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Egypt, Mecca, and Medina, to seek knowledge.

Ibn Manda was a staunch defender of the Sunnah, a meticulous scholar of hadith, a historian, and the author of influential works including Al-Tarikh, Ma'rifat al-Sahaba, and Kitab al-Kuna.

A dedicated scholarly committee from the Department of Research undertook the meticulous task of refining the book. Following a clear scientific methodology, the committee divided the work into four main chapters: Faith in the Oneness of God in Creation, Management, and Decree, Reflection on God's creations as evidence of His Oneness and the obligation to worship Him, Knowledge of God's Most Beautiful Names and their manifestation to His servants AND Knowledge of God's Attributes as described in the Qur'an and Sunnah.